A 59-year-old man is dead after hitting a cow in the middle of the pavement on Highway 93 early Wednesday morning.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the Ronan resident was riding a Victory Kingpin Motorcycle near Ronan at about 12 a.m. on Wednesday. He was traveling north near the intersection of the highway and McDonald Lake Road.

He struck a black cow that was in the middle of the road, Highway Patrol stated in a crash report. The motorcycle went off the highway and landed about 30 yards from where the collision happened.

The motorcyclist died on-scene, according to the report.

Speed is a suspected factor, and the biker wasn't wearing a helmet, according to the report. It lists the man who died as the only person on the motorcycle.