A motorcyclist died on Thursday following a single-vehicle crash last weekend along Highway 93 South, between Missoula and Lolo.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling at an extremely high speed on Highway 93 south near mile post 86. While he was traveling south, the 24-year-old driver was swerving in between cars and riding between vehicles in adjacent lanes, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report.

Along a curve, the motorcyclist drove off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The bike struck the hillside, went flying and hit several trees, according to the report. The motorcyclist fell off his bike, tumbled along a rocky slope and landed in a driveway.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew Novak, he died on Thursday at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. The man was a Lolo resident. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Road conditions were dry.