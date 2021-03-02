Motorcyclist killed in collision with car on Southwest Higgins Avenue

A 68-year-old man died Monday after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle.
The collision between the motorcycle and the car happened a little before 5 p.m. on the 900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue. The driver was an 18-year-old woman who is participating in the investigation by the Missoula Police Department, according to a release from the department Tuesday.
The 68-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but later died. Missoula Police Department detectives are investigating the scene.
“This kind of tragedy is one that is felt in the entire community,” said Jaeson White, Missoula Police chief. “Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased driver, and ask for your patience as we complete this investigation.”
Anyone with information about this incident can call Missoula Police Det. Eric Weber at 406-552-6283 or Det. Bob Franke at 406-552-6707.
Ashley Nerbovig
Crime and Courts Reporter
