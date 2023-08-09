A motorcyclist was severely injured in a collision on the north end of Reserve Street Tuesday afternoon.

A passenger car operated by an adult man struck a motorcycle carrying an adult woman at about 4:45 p.m., according to Missoula Police Department Spokesperson Whitney Bennett.

The crash happened near the intersection of Reserve Street and Stockyard Road. Traffic was heavily delayed into the evening.

Bennett didn’t have information on the motorcyclist’s condition as of Wednesday morning, but said she was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital for serious bodily injuries.

Bennett said the car driver wasn’t arrested and is being completely cooperative with law enforcement's ongoing investigation.

Two months ago, a motorcyclist died from his injuries following a June 7 crash at the same intersection.