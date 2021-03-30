Mount Jumbo dog leash requirement extended through April 9

Missoula Parks and Recreation is again extending the leash requirement for dogs on Mount Jumbo. Hikers must keep their dogs leashed on the hillsides until at least Friday, April 9.

“The majority of the mountain you can see from town is open to people right now, but all dogs need to be on leash,” City Ecosystem Services Superintendent Morgan Valliant said on Tuesday.

Pets could still pose a problem for elk in search of sparse food and about to give birth to calves, he said.

Parks and Recreation has been collecting data over the last several days and has observed poor compliance with leashing of dogs, Valliant said.

"We're putting in a plea to folks to really be responsible pet owners and help us provide access to this mountain. We're really asking people to do the right thing and give elk a little bit more time to leave the area."

The city has traditionally set the opening date for the South Zone on March 15. Valliant said it has missed that date more times than made it, as the elk linger or leave depending on winter snowpack and spring greenup.

Jumbo’s North Zone north of the saddle above Lincoln Hills remains closed until May 1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0