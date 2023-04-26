Missoula Parks and Recreation extended the Mount Jumbo North Zone winter closure on Wednesday past the usual May 1 opening date.

"The North Zone, which includes all points north of the Saddle Road, will open in the next few weeks as the Jumbo elk herd moves into its summer range in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area," a press release said.

Cold temperatures and snow have delayed Jumbo's spring green-up, the release said, which has kept the elk at lower elevations in search of food.

"Most years, we see the hillsides starting to green up by mid-to-late March, but this year’s long winter has delayed that," said Liz Bradley, Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife manager, in the press release.

Jumbo’s South Zone opened April 13, and the "L" Trail and U.S. West Road remain open all year.

Check the Conservation Lands Closures webpage at ci.missoula.mt.us/206/Conservation-Lands-Closures for real-time updates on the North Zone reopening date.

