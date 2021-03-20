Mount Jumbo South Zone opens March 22, dog leashes required

In consultation with wildlife biologists at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Missoula Parks and Recreation will reopen Mount Jumbo’s South Zone, which includes all points south of the Saddle Road, on Monday, March 22.

Dog owners must leash their pets throughout the South Zone until at least April 1, to protect the 20-25 elk that have remained on Jumbo’s southwest flanks to feed. Parks and Recreation will post periodic updates about the South Zone leash requirement at missoulaparks.org.

Most of Mount Jumbo is closed annually on Dec. 1, to protect wintering wildlife, including the 75 to 90 elk and other animals that inhabit Jumbo’s lower elevations to forage and regain their strength after a long winter. Jumbo’s North Zone, which includes all points north of the Saddle Road, will remain closed until May 1, or later, depending on weather conditions. The “L” Trail and U.S. West Road remain open all year.

Until March 22, visitors are required to stay on the “L” and U.S. West trails and leash their dogs.

Call 911 to report wildlife closure violations. For more information, call 406-721-PARK (7275.) Visit missoulaparks.org for maps and more information.

