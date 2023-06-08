Mountain bike racers from across the United States and from countries as near as Canada and far as New Zealand are descending upon — and climbing up — Marshall Mountain this weekend.

They're all here for Missoula XC, an international-level, cross-country mountain bike race regarded as one of the toughest events on the U.S. Pro Cross-Country Tour (Pro XCT) circuit. Only the annual national championship and the Mountain Bike World Cup race in Snowshoe, West Virginia, offer a higher level of officially sanctioned racing in the United States.

Cross-country mountain biking involves riding uphill and downhill for equal amounts of vertical ascent and descent on a mixture of dirt roads and technical singletrack trail. At Marshall Mountain, racers complete multiple laps on courses ranging from 2.9 miles to 4.6 miles, depending on the day. Sunday's races are short-track events on a 0.5-mile loop near the base area.

Racing kicked off Thursday and lasts through Sunday. Most of the races are recognized by the cycling's global governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). Thursday's and Friday's races are UCI Class 2 events. Saturday's races are higher-caliber Class 1 events. They're the type of races that can open the door for a rider to line up at world championships or a World Cup event, or propel them to the U.S. national team. The top U.S. professional mountain bikers, and legions of juniors and aspiring pros, generally race the Pro XCT each year. Missoula XC has been drawing top riders to Marshall Mountain for more than a decade. The event is organized by Missoula's MTCX Skis, Bikes and Events.

Racing culminates Saturday afternoon, amid forecast rainy but warm conditions. Elite Women race Class 1 cross-country at 3 p.m. Elite Men start at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Elite Men race non-UCI recognized short track at 3:45 p.m. Elite Women go at 4:40 p.m. Before that, on both days, a slew of UCI and amateur category races of all ages fill the morning and midday. A full schedule is available at montanacyclocross.com/missoulaxc/.

Missoula's Caleb Swartz will be among the top pros lining up this weekend. The 23-year-old professional off-road racer rides a mixture of gravel and mountain biking events each year. He first raced Missoula XC in 2015, as a junior rider hailing from Madison, Wisconsin. It was that visit — his first to the West — along with Collegiate National Championships at Marshall in 2017 and '18 that led him to fall in love with Missoula and move to the town in May 2021. Swartz raced UCI Elite Junior events in 2017 and went straight to the UCI Elite Men class the following year. He races for Enve Composites and Industry Nine components, as well as MTXC, Black Coffee and Axiom Engineers.

In an interview Thursday, before he competed in the day's Class 2 UCI Elite Men race, Swartz described the courses at Marshall Mountain as "particularly grueling" compared to others on the U.S. circuit. The trails aren't as technical as in some other races, but the "straight up, straight down" nature of the course makes it more physically demanding than most.

"It's really hard," he said. "It's a classic ski resort course — climb to the top, bomb down."

Swartz said he was feeling good going into the weekend, and that he'd been focusing more on Missoula XC this year than in years past. He's coming off a strong seventh-place finish at the Englewood Open Pro XCT in Wisconsin on May 20. He had somewhat of a home-field advantage there, and he said he hopes to capitalize his experience at Marshall this weekend. Waking up in his own bed on race day, getting ready at home and racing on familiar trails he's practiced all week is "kind of a recipe for success," he said.

Raul Gutierrez, a 17-year-old from Temecula, California, doesn't have the home-field advantage, but he raced Missoula XC last year. While warming up in the rain before a race Thursday, the Bear National Team rider said, "It's definitely a hard one. Lots of climbing and fast descent. It's definitely made for climbers."