Young mothers in Missoula will have the chance to enter the clean-energy workforce, thanks to a partnership between Missoula organizations and a national academy aimed at expanding local municipalities' energy sectors.

The city of Missoula, in tandem with Mountain Home Montana, a local nonprofit that provides shelter and services for mothers, was selected this summer for a national program providing employment options for young mothers in the clean-energy field. By getting moms connected with clean-energy jobs in town, the program will strengthen Missoula’s sustainable labor sector.

“The idea is just to bring more clean-energy jobs into Missoula, and then bring in marginalized people who may not have had the opportunity to have those jobs,” Mountain Home Supported Employment & Education Manager Erin Scoles said.

The Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy is a national program that partners with cities to get workers into jobs in clean energy, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing fields. Missoula was one of 16 cities selected this year for the academy.

Scoles explained that Mountain Home is scheduled to host a series of workshops in the coming months. Clean-energy employers will visit the nonprofit to meet Mountain Home moms and learn about the barriers young mothers face when it comes to obtaining employment. From there, moms will get placed in pre-apprenticeship programs, which in turn, Scoles said, can lead to sustainable careers.

“Every single mom that comes to Mountain Home has an employment or education goal,” Scoles said. Sometimes it’s to finish a degree, go to college or find a better-paying job.

Possible clean energy positions could include work on both the front end, like labor and installation, and the back end, such as administrative work, Scoles said.

She emphasized a key part of the partnership is finding work for mothers that fits their individual needs, especially when it comes to benefits.

“We don’t want to just be like, ‘here’s this $45,000 or $55,000 a year job, and then all of a sudden you lose all your benefits,’” Scoles said. “So we want to be careful and we’re going to be doing benefits counseling and making sure it’s the right fit before it’s a complete career step.”

Guidance on housing vouchers, Medicaid coverage and SNAP benefits, along with discussions on child care and transportation options, will be part of the conversations moms have as they decide what positions to pursue.

“Transportation and child care are the two biggest barriers to our moms to maintain employment,” Scoles said. “So really honing in on that, how can we take care of those things so they can focus on their goal?”

Scoles said Mountain Home wants to ensure the jobs moms take are something they believe in and want to invest their time in, too.

“We have climate goals that are ambitious, and we have limitations in our workforce,” Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said, adding the clean-energy sector is ever-expanding as the city moves toward its climate objectives.

Hess and other Missoula officials traveled to D.C. in July to meet with federal agencies to learn about other energy projects in cities around the U.S. Hess said the program’s purpose is to acknowledge Missoula’s changing economy as it relates to the energy sector.

Mountain Home is part of Missoula’s Clean Energy Workforce Coalition, which was created last December, Missoula Economic Partnership Communications Director Chelsea Rabideau wrote in an email.

There are four partners, the Missoula Economic Partnership, Climate Smart Missoula, Missoula County and Mountain Home Montana, each dedicated to empowering women in the clean energy field, Rabideau said.

The coalition received $150,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy's American-Made program. The money will fund the coalition's project to invest in building a more diverse and equitable clean energy workforce, Rabideau said. The overall goal is to connect Mountain Home moms with a livable wage.

The program lasts through 2024. Missoula was one of 250 applicants for the program.

According to a press release sent out by the city, current figures for Montana estimate 1,000 new openings per year for trade jobs. The news release said partnerships and programs like Good Jobs, Great Cities get Missoula closer to its climate and energy goals.