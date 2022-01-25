Mountain Line bus system looking for land for new Missoula headquarters

The Mountain Line public transit agency is desperately seeking a roughly 6-to-8-acre piece of land somewhere in central Missoula to build a new headquarters, with leaders of the organization saying it has outgrown their current Northside home.

The current 2.2-acre facility already houses 90 employees, according to CEO and general manager Corey Aldridge. The offices are currently undergoing a minor remodel just to add cubicle space for workers.

"We've got room in here for 16-20 buses, and we need room for probably 35," Aldridge explained, pointing to buses packed tightly together in the facility's parking and charging garage.

Don MacArthur, a member of Mountain Line’s board of directors, told the county and city joint transportation policy coordinating committee last week that the existing maintenance shop, bus depot and office building on Shakespeare Street is far too small to accommodate the system’s growth.

“Our staff came to us and told us they need more space right now,” MacArthur said. “The new facility that we’re looking to build in the future, that is another area we need community support for, securing a piece of land that is suitable for that. That is a critical piece for us.”

He said the agency has matching money in hand to go acquire federal dollars to build a new facility.

“But we need that piece of land as sort of the foundation of that request,” he said.

County commissioner Josh Slotnick asked MacArthur where the land needs to be located.

“The closer to the heart of our routes, the more efficient it is,” MacArthur said. “We’ve been looking at pieces of land over the Scott Street Bridge, for example. That’s within our area and makes sense."

But nothing has jumped out yet, he said.

"There are pieces out west Broadway," MacArthur continued. "Sort of the mix we’ve been facing is we’d love to be right in the center of things but the other thing is it’s hard to find a piece of land that’s big enough for us, which is seven acres or something.”

The main problem is storing buses.

Shanti Johnson, a communications specialist for Mountain Line, told the committee that electric buses have to be stored in the maintenance shop right now to charge, so other buses that are being worked on have to be moved.

“We are out of room,” she said. “We are really at this crossroads where we have so many amazing plans out in the world but we are literally out of space. We are really hampered by that in that we are not going to be able to provide more service until we have a new facility. We have no more room to bring more vehicles on site.”

The agency secured federal funding to buy four new electric buses last year, and once those arrive in a couple years, there’s going to be no place to park them.

“This is going to impact our transition to a zero-tailpipe-emission fleet,” Johnson said. “The reason for that is electric buses must be parked next to a charger so they have to be parked in specific places.”

Johnson said a new headquarters can’t wait years.

“That’s our most pressing need right now,” she said.

However, a lack of bus drivers is also inhibiting growth, she noted. They need another 30 bus operators in order to fulfill their goal of expanding their service by 30%, and she said the agency recently upped the wage to over $20 per hour plus paid time off, a pension and other benefits.

