Mountain Line bus system to require masks through mid-September

The public Mountain Line bus system in Missoula will require riders over age 2 to wear masks through Sept. 13 to comply with federal rules.
Because the Missoula City-County Health Department lifted the county-wide mask mandate on May 11, officials with Mountain Line hope riders cooperate with bus operators and wear masks.
"Essentially, Mountain Line is governed by the Transportation Security Administration, and in order to remain in federal compliance we have to follow all the security rules that the TSA hands down," explained Shanti Johnson, the communications and outreach marketing specialist for Mountain Line.
The TSA has extended its face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks, including airports and public transportation, until at least Sept. 13.
"The TSA maintains oversight of Mountain Line's security," explained Mountain Line CEO and general manager Corey Aldridge.
Johnson hopes riders don't mistakenly think they don't need masks on the bus because the county's mask mandate is no longer in effect, she said.
"Most people who've been riding the bus throughout the pandemic are accustomed to wearing a face mask on board," she said. "We've put up rider alerts and we've put this requirement all over our social media."
Operators will have disposable face masks to hand out to people who forgot theirs.
"But we have a finite number, so people still need to bring a face mask, but they shouldn't be turned away," Johnson said.
So far, there haven't been many issues.
"The vast majority of our riders have been great," Johnson said. "We weren't sure what to expect. We've seen riders who don't like wearing a mask. I don't know anybody that loves wearing a mask. Some people have been vocal, but by and large this extension has not been an issue so we're really grateful."
The goal is to avoid having operators spend time enforcing the mask rule.
"We're worried about operators moving into an enforcement role, but so far so good," Johnson said. "Our bus operators are amazing. They're kind of the eyes of our community. They are the face of our service, they make sure people know where they're going and they're busy, so we don't want to add this on top of their duties."
The bus system is sitting at about 50% of its normal pre-pandemic ridership right now, Johnson noted.
"Over the last couple of weeks, we provided an average of 2,800 trips per weekday and 900 trips per Saturday," she said. "So we're at an average of providing 15,000 trips per week. A single trip is calculated as one rider entering, then exiting the bus."
People who need a medical exemption from the mask rule can reach out to Mountain Line at 406-721-3333 or email info@mountainline.com.