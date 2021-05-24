Mountain Line bus system to require masks through mid-September

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Operators will have disposable face masks to hand out to people who forgot theirs.

"But we have a finite number, so people still need to bring a face mask, but they shouldn't be turned away," Johnson said.

So far, there haven't been many issues.

"The vast majority of our riders have been great," Johnson said. "We weren't sure what to expect. We've seen riders who don't like wearing a mask. I don't know anybody that loves wearing a mask. Some people have been vocal, but by and large this extension has not been an issue so we're really grateful."

The goal is to avoid having operators spend time enforcing the mask rule.

"We're worried about operators moving into an enforcement role, but so far so good," Johnson said. "Our bus operators are amazing. They're kind of the eyes of our community. They are the face of our service, they make sure people know where they're going and they're busy, so we don't want to add this on top of their duties."

The bus system is sitting at about 50% of its normal pre-pandemic ridership right now, Johnson noted.