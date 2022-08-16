Mountain Line receives $10 million grant for electric buses

Mountain Line received a $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric buses Tuesday, which will bring the fleet up to 90% electric vehicles.

The grant — awarded thanks to a Low or No Emissions program through the Federal Transit Administration Tuesday as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — is the largest the agency has received in its 45-year history.

“This award will greatly benefit the Missoula Valley airshed by helping Mountain Line further reduce its carbon footprint to keep our air clean,” said Corey Aldridge, Mountain Line CEO and general manager, in a press release. “While public transportation is already part of the solution as we work toward a more sustainable future, we want to go even further by making Missoula’s public transportation as clean as possible.”

Mountain Line plans to use the grant to replace aging diesel buses with zero-tailpipe emission buses. The move will reduce Mountain Line’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 586 metric tons and prevent the release of 17.5 pounds of particulate matter from entering the Missoula valley airshed annually.

“To quantify these positive benefits another way, this reduction in emissions and particulate matter results in a social cost saving of an estimated $64,000 each year,” said Mountain Line Projects and Planning Manager, Colin Woodrow. “Our transition to an electric fleet benefits all Missoulians by protecting our air quality for a healthier community and planet.”

Operating battery electric buses instead of comparable modern fossil-fuel buses will also reduce the amount of energy that Mountain Line uses each year by 6,030 gigajoules. That energy is equivalent to 100 years’ worth of gas for the average American car driver every year.

The grant brings Mountain Line’s fleet of battery electric buses up to 12 vehicles.

Mountain Line’s transition to battery electric buses helped the agency secure its fourth Low or No Emissions grant. The grant application received bi-partisan support from Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and local support from the Missoula County commissioners, the late Mayor John Engen, University of Montana, Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Clearwater Credit Union, Homeword, Missoula Institute for Sustainable Transportation, Climate Smart Missoula, City of Missoula Climate Action, MMW Architects and Missoula Midtown Association.