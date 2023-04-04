Staffing shortages at Missoula's Mountain Line bus service led the transit operator to implement temporary service modifications this week.

Instead of running at half-hour intervals during peak demand hours in the mornings and late afternoons, Routes 8 and 12 will run hourly. This change will enable Mountain Line to reallocate 10 employee hours per day.

Additional service modifications will also affect Routes 1 and 2, beginning on April 16. Instead of a 15-minute service frequency, Routes 1 and 2 will run at 20-minute intervals, which could lead to delays for riders making connections with other routes.

The reductions are expected to last at least three months and possibly through the summer. Shuttle van and Paratransit service will continue normally, and no other route or service changes are planned.

To address the staffing shortage, Mountain Line has been actively recruiting new bus operators. A new class begins training on April 17.

“The last thing we want to do is cut service,” said Director of Operations Jennifer Sweten. “We tried to hold oﬀ as long as we could. But with so many employees out sick during ﬂu season, and a continuing labor shortage, we just had no choice but to relieve the pressure on our current operators.”

Revised schedules for Routes 1 and 2 will be posted shortly; schedules for Routes 8 and 12 are up to date on the Mountain Line website: mountainline.com/your-trip/maps-schedules/. The Transit app will be updated with new schedules before Route 1 and 2 changes take eﬀect in two weeks; in the meantime, riders are advised to verify schedules on the Mountain Line website directly and watch Mountain Line’s social media channels for any updates.

Routes 8 and 12 reduced schedules:

Route 8 Outbound buses will depart from the UM Music Building hourly from 6:54 a.m. to 8:54 a.m. and from 10:24 a.m. to 8:24 p.m.

Route 8 Inbound buses will depart from Community Hospital hourly from 6:20 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and from 9:50 a.m. to 7:50 p.m.

Route 12 Outbound buses will depart from the Downtown Transfer Center hourly from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and from 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Route 12 Inbound buses will depart from 55th and Gharret at 6 a.m., hourly from 6:58 a.m. to 12:58 p.m., from 2:28 p.m. to 4:28 p.m., and from 5:43 p.m. to 8:43 p.m.