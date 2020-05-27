Mountain Line to expand electric bus fleet, regular service

Missoula will receive a $3.6 million federal grant to fund the acquisition of new electric buses as Mountain Line prepares to resume regular service.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation notified Congress that it would award $3,649,000 to the Missoula Urban Transportation District for the purchase of zero- and low-emissions buses. This comes on top of a separate $1 million grant for the same purpose announced Tuesday. The latter grant came from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Settlement, via the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Together, these grants will cover four new electric buses and associated infrastructure. Mountain Line spokesperson Shanti Johnson said the transit agency expects to take delivery of two buses in spring of 2021, and two more in the first quarter of 2022.
When they arrive, ten of Mountain Line’s 30 buses will be electric. “This is great news for air quality in the Missoula Valley and positions Mountain Line as a national leader in zero-emissions transportation,” Johnson wrote. “It also moves us closer to our goal of a zero-tailpipe-emissions fleet by 2035, an initiative that benefits us all.”
Both Montana U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines sent letters to the Department of Transportation in support of Missoula’s grant application and commended the award this week.
Mountain Line has averaged about 1.5 million rides annually in recent years. However, Johnson wrote that ridership had dropped about 75 percent over the course of March, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Montana. Mountain Line kept operating, but did reduce hours and frequency, and implemented mask requirements for passengers and other precautions.
"I don't have a mask, but I hope they let me on," said rider Lennie Windon, waiting for a bus at the downtown transfer center Wednesday afternoon. "They did coming down here."
Windon said he uses Mountain Line about three times a week and hadn't been affected by the reductions. He had, however, noticed a steep drop-off in ridership.
Johnson wrote that "as our community reopens, we are beginning to see a slow increase in ridership and are up at least 6% from last week.”
On Monday, June 1, Mountain Line plans to resume regular service.The two exceptions are Route 8 between Community Medical Center and the University of Montana campus, which will operate only during peak travel hours for now, and Mountain Line’s Shuttle Van service, which will remain suspended for now.
All COVID-19-related precautions, including mandatory face coverings for most passengers, will remain in place. Visit mountainline.com for more information.
