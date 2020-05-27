Mountain Line to expand electric bus fleet, regular service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoula will receive a $3.6 million federal grant to fund the acquisition of new electric buses as Mountain Line prepares to resume regular service.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation notified Congress that it would award $3,649,000 to the Missoula Urban Transportation District for the purchase of zero- and low-emissions buses. This comes on top of a separate $1 million grant for the same purpose announced Tuesday. The latter grant came from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Settlement, via the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Together, these grants will cover four new electric buses and associated infrastructure. Mountain Line spokesperson Shanti Johnson said the transit agency expects to take delivery of two buses in spring of 2021, and two more in the first quarter of 2022.

When they arrive, ten of Mountain Line’s 30 buses will be electric. “This is great news for air quality in the Missoula Valley and positions Mountain Line as a national leader in zero-emissions transportation,” Johnson wrote. “It also moves us closer to our goal of a zero-tailpipe-emissions fleet by 2035, an initiative that benefits us all.”