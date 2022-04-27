Mountain Line to receive $3 million in federal funds

Mountain Line will receive more than $3 million in infrastructure funding thanks to new appropriations from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The latest round of funding from the bill adds $19 million in state funding for public transit to the $11 million allocated in February.

Of the $30 million total, $3,262,671 goes to Mountain Line.

The new funds will be distributed in the form of grants passed down directly from the state.

The public transit system traditionally receives this funding every year, but this year the amount increased by about $1 million, said Shanti Johnson with Mountain Line.

The new funds will be used for operations costs, like paying drivers and putting buses on the road, she added.

Johnson said the additional funding frees up Mountain Line to go after “once in a lifetime” grants for initiatives like electric buses.

Broader contributions

The new grant funding for public transit is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill’s broader contributions to public transportation in Montana.

The legislation, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, 2021, includes two major provisions that benefit the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

“This really is a transformative piece of legislation,” said Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority chairman Dave Strohmaier.

Passenger rail service through southern Montana ended in 1979, and the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is endeavoring to bring it back, either by restoring the North Coast Hiawatha line that ran through Missoula on its way from Chicago to Seattle or by establishing another route.

One element of the bill is language making it possible to conduct a study of restoring service to discontinued Amtrak routes, including the southern Montana route.

“That’s very significant,” said Strohmaier, who lobbied for the study to take place.

The Federal Railroad Administration is close to kicking off that study, which will likely be underway this summer, Strohmaier said. The administration is currently hiring consultants and nearing a request for proposals to conduct the study.

The second component of the bill that supports restored rail service is a mechanism to implement long-distance passenger rail infrastructure.

$12 billion of the bill’s total funding has been earmarked for intercity passenger rail enhancements, and a minimum $2.4 billion of that overall figure is designated to support long-distance passenger rail routes like the North Coast Hiawatha.

Strohmaier said this funding is “the foundation” of bringing passenger rail service back to southern Montana.

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority got another boost last week when Lake County became the 18th Montana county to join the organization.

