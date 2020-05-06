Mountain Line to require face masks, ridership increasing again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula's Mountain Line bus service will begin requiring riders to wear face masks next week as the COVID-19 pandemic's grip loosens around the state and ridership numbers have started picking up again.

The Missoula Urban Transportation District said in a press release Wednesday that Routes 1 and 2 would return to 15-minute frequencies due to the uptick in riders. This week, the Missoula City-County Health Department lifted some restrictions on businesses, such as restaurants and bars, as officials and commerce look to kickstart some marginal economic activity.

“We have already begun to see an increase in ridership as Missoula reopens, and we are monitoring capacity closely,” said director of operations Jennifer Sweten in Wednesday's press release. “Restoring 15-minute service on Routes 1 and 2 is in direct response to the need for more physical distancing space for riders along those routes.”