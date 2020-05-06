Mountain Line to require face masks, ridership increasing again

Missoula's Mountain Line bus service will begin requiring riders to wear face masks next week as the COVID-19 pandemic's grip loosens around the state and ridership numbers have started picking up again.
The Missoula Urban Transportation District said in a press release Wednesday that Routes 1 and 2 would return to 15-minute frequencies due to the uptick in riders. This week, the Missoula City-County Health Department lifted some restrictions on businesses, such as restaurants and bars, as officials and commerce look to kickstart some marginal economic activity.
“We have already begun to see an increase in ridership as Missoula reopens, and we are monitoring capacity closely,” said director of operations Jennifer Sweten in Wednesday's press release. “Restoring 15-minute service on Routes 1 and 2 is in direct response to the need for more physical distancing space for riders along those routes.”
As more people are using the Mountain Line services again, the public transit agency has shifted from merely asking riders to wear masks a month ago to making them mandatory come Monday. The requirement does not apply to children younger than 2 years old or to people who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.
“We thank all riders in advance for covering their faces while on board,” Sweten said. “Wearing a face covering is an important step we can take to protect one another from the spread of COVID-19, especially as our community reopens and ridership increases. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me.”
Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are still in place. Mountain Line is still asking all riders to use its services only as needed and to board the bus through the rear entrance unless assistance is required. The Downtown Transit Center remains closed until further notice, according to Wednesday's press release. COVID-19-adjusted hours are also still in effect, with buses en route from 6:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
