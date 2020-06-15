Mountain lion? Fox? Night fright reminds Missoula walker of urban wildlife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A scream and glowing eyes in the dark spooked a Missoula man and his dog as they walked near the Clark Fork River before dawn Sunday, but the animal source of the scare remains uncertain.

Bryan Palmer was walking his blue heeler-wolf cross, Zeta, on the pedestrian trail by Loyola Sacred Heart’s football field about 3 a.m. when he heard the scream loud enough to get through his earphones. Zeta was acting scared. Palmer turned his headlamp toward the sound and saw two yellow eyes shining back. Then it screamed again.

“I pulled my phone out and started recording, and tried to scare it away,” Palmer said on Monday. “It followed me all the way back up the trail. I stopped recording and started running as soon as I felt safe. It was insane.”

Palmer said he believed the animal was a mountain lion, although he could not see how big a body was attached to the glowing eyes, the only distinguishable feature in the dim video. Given his dog’s intimidation and the way the animal didn’t back down when he yelled and banged on a chain-link fence, he presumed it was a mountain lion.