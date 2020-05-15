You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mountain lion sightings reported in Missoula city limits
editor's pick alert top story

Mountain lion sightings reported in Missoula city limits

{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain lion

A mountain lion treed by hunting dogs watches from a tree near Placid Lake in this file photo.

 Rob Chaney

Two mountain lion sightings have been reported within city limits in the past week, the Missoula Police Department said Friday.

The first was spotted near the intersection of River Road and Curtis Street, according to an MPD Facebook post. The second, reportedly seen early Friday, was sighted near the intersections of Wyoming and Inez streets.

"It is unknown if this is the same animal. These are natural predators and should not be approached. If you see one, leave the immediate area and call 9-1-1," MPD said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News