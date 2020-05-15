Mountain lion sightings reported in Missoula city limits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two mountain lion sightings have been reported within city limits in the past week, the Missoula Police Department said Friday.

The first was spotted near the intersection of River Road and Curtis Street, according to an MPD Facebook post. The second, reportedly seen early Friday, was sighted near the intersections of Wyoming and Inez streets.

"It is unknown if this is the same animal. These are natural predators and should not be approached. If you see one, leave the immediate area and call 9-1-1," MPD said.

