MPD: 15-year-old teen missing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday.

Maggie Richardson recently moved to Missoula and is unfamiliar with the area, according to the Missoula Police Department's Facebook page. Richardson has a history of depression and anxiety and does not have her medications with her, according to police.

Richardson is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs roughly 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a missing person advisory from the Montana Department of Justice. She was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black sweat pants or jeans and Fila sneakers. She did not take her glasses when she left, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 911.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.