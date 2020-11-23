MPD asking for help to identify suspect

Missoula Police are asking some businesses and property owners west of downtown to check their surveillance footage to help identify a suspect in a homicide that took place on Friday.

Business and property owners along the West Broadway and West Front Street corridor east of St. Patrick Hospital should check for footage between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m Friday, said a Facebook update Monday from the Missoula Police Department.

Friday, police ruled the death of the elderly white man as a homicide. Law enforcement said the victim was associated with a wheelchair found next to the body, and evidence and interviews led them to believe he was assaulted "with some type of blunt object resulting in his death," according to an earlier news release.

A possible suspect was seen around 11 a.m. Friday morning, pushing the victim in his wheelchair, down toward the river trail behind the old Western Montana Clinic Building on W. Front St., police said in the earlier news release. The suspect was reportedly described as wearing a red jacket or hoodie and dark pants.

Monday, police said several people were on the river trail during the assault and either heard or saw the incident and requested those people reach out to MPD.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach Det. Guy Baker at 406-552-6284.

