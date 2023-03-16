A $23.5 million new bank and mini-plaza is coming to the Midtown area of Missoula using an innovative form of construction, and the project will get a boost from public funding.

On Wednesday the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved spending $711,083 in Tax Increment Financing to pay for deconstruction of two existing older buildings and improvements to public streets and sidewalks around the new building. The money will also pay for adding street trees and burying an overhead utility line.

“First Security Bank plans to consolidate operations from multiple facilities into a new three‐story building at the corner of Garfield Street and Dearborn Avenue,” explained Annie Gorski, the deputy director of the MRA. “The bank is requesting funding for public improvements in the right of way surrounding the site, as well as deconstruction of two existing buildings onsite."

She recommended that the board approve the project, which it did unanimously.

"If approved, Urban Renewal District III assistance will leverage $23.5 million in private investment for this catalyst project in Midtown, developed using innovative cross-laminated timber," Gorski said. "The (TIF) assistance will prevent building materials (asphalt, wood, roof trusses, siding, door hardware and interior finishes) in two obsolete buildings from going to the landfill.”

The deconstruction of one of the buildings at 2500 Garfield Street has already happened, as the MRA’s board in June of 2022 allowed the bank to proceed with the project without prejudicing their future TIF request.

Gorski said the TIF funds awarded for the project would be repaid over a two- to three-year period from the additional property taxes on First Security Bank.

“Currently the two First Security Bank properties pay $76,000 in property tax,” she said. “Projected new property tax is estimated to more than triple, creating new revenue that can be invested in things like implementing the Midtown Master Plan, funding new parks and trails and helping to build affordable housing.”

A representative from First Security Bank said that cross-laminated timber (also called mass timber) construction for the new building means they won’t have to use steel for the frame of the structure and will instead use a renewable resource, wood.

The bank will create a sort of public mini-plaza with places to sit outside of the new building.

The project is supported by the Missoula Midtown Association.

“The Southgate Triangle is a major focus area of the Midtown Master Plan and First Security Bank's exciting project is located in an area identified as a top priority for commercial redevelopment," said Mark Bellon, Missoula Midtown Association past president and current board member. "The MRA's investment in improving the infrastructure of Midtown's commercial core will lead to additional development and we welcome this new building as a vital improvement to Midtown and an example of a good project we hope other property owners will consider as Midtown grows.”

Bellon said his company, Territorial Landworks, was able to utilize TIF funding to revitalize an aging building in the same neighborhood 12 years ago.

“Urban Renewal District III TIF Funding allows us to add new positions and provide an improved environment for our staff so I know firsthand that Midtown employers rely on this economic tool to make facility improvements pencil,” Bellon said.

Jack Lawson, an MRA board member, expressed support for the project. Lawson is the president and chief executive at Clearwater Credit Union.

“This is a pretty obvious major improvement to the site in this locality, this is a really meaningful improvement,” Lawson said. “The return on investment is a pretty obvious slam dunk for us, it seems, in terms of improving a property tax base, and I’d really like to applaud the bank on commitment to environmental performance. It means a lot."

Lawson also noted that the project will create a lot of temporary construction jobs and will be a boon for local businesses that supply products to the project.

"Banks have choices on whether to invest and we’re living in a time when fewer and fewer banks are making physical investments to communities so I’d like to applaud that as well," he said.