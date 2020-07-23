MRA may hire firm to improve TIF messaging

Last month, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency committed an annual allocation of $1 million to the City of Missoula’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
This month, the Agency’s board also approved allowing the staff to select a communications firm to convey to the public what the Agency does, how it works and how it benefits citizens.
“We’ve invested in affordable housing since the beginning of this Agency, and most people have no idea,” said MRA director Ellen Buchanan.
On Monday, the board voted unanimously to direct MRA staff to select the best communications firm in the city’s pre-qualified pool to “develop the tools necessary to effectively present what MRA does, how MRA functions, the importance of Tax Increment Financing and how TIF is used to benefit the community.”
"The MRA staff has many strengths particularly as relates to the execution of important development projects, which bring the city much needed benefits,” Buchanan said. "The MRA staff specializes in the execution of projects that generally involve infrastructure in the form of sidewalks, trails, streets, alleys, utilities and landscaping; buildings, both public and private; and planning studies that lead to economic development, growth and appropriate urban design."
But she said the general public doesn't always know why the Agency does what it does. Earlier this spring during a debate about the merits of TIF with former Missoula City Council member and former state lawmaker Adam Hertz, Mayor John Engen said there's a "lot of noise" around TIF in Missoula.
"Communicating what we do and why we do it has never been a staff strong point nor a skill set that has been sought when bringing on new staff members, coupled with the fact that our time is fully consumed with project origination, management and execution," Buchanan continued.
She said it has become apparent that the need to better explain the "whats and whys" of the use of TIF financing to the public is increasingly important.
"A significant portion of the population does not understand the tool that we call TIF, how we use the tool and how the public benefits from those investments,” she said in a memo to the board. "There is a long list of projects that have been made possible or made better through the investment of TIF dollars, and most of our citizens may know of the projects and how they benefit from them but have no way of knowing that TIF financing played a significant role in their existence. Staff and the Board need the ability to communicate these things to a broad audience. Staff will bring a recommended selection and a proposal for professional services to the board at a subsequent meeting."
Before voting, board member Nancy Moe wanted to know how much the contract would cost and how it would be funded. Essentially, Buchanan said, she envisions the communications being an administrative expense.
She said money could come out of all six of the city’s Urban Renewal Districts to pay for the communications. In the city’s Urban Renewal Districts, property taxes from new development after the district is formed are administered by the MRA and its board and are invested back into the district in the form of Tax Increment Financing. There have been many, varied uses of TIF funds, and Buchanan said she and assistant director Chris Behan have compiled an extensive list.
“We have an extensive list of projects that TIF funds have either caused to happen or facilitated, and most people have no idea,” she said. "When you read through that list, even board members have no idea.”
