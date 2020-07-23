MRA may hire firm to improve TIF messaging

But she said the general public doesn't always know why the Agency does what it does. Earlier this spring during a debate about the merits of TIF with former Missoula City Council member and former state lawmaker Adam Hertz, Mayor John Engen said there's a "lot of noise" around TIF in Missoula.

"Communicating what we do and why we do it has never been a staff strong point nor a skill set that has been sought when bringing on new staff members, coupled with the fact that our time is fully consumed with project origination, management and execution," Buchanan continued.

She said it has become apparent that the need to better explain the "whats and whys" of the use of TIF financing to the public is increasingly important.