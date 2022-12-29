MRA OKs $47K for electrical fix on Reserve St. bike/ped bridge

A slip-up in the inspection and construction process that led to electricity leakage into the steel of the South Reserve Street Pedestrian Bridge will now cost the city $47,000 to fix, although city officials and the mayor say the bridge is still providing lots of public benefit.

Earlier this month, the board of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved $47,611 for the installation of ground fault protection circuits and contactors for heat tracing circuits to provide full protection to the bridge deck heating system. The system was installed in 2020 as a way for the bridge to automatically detect snow and ice and then activate heaters to melt it off.

"Over the last two winters, the bridge steel superstructure became energized through an electrical leak, and out of an abundance of caution, (the city's parks and recreation department) has not operated the bridge deck heating system," explained Tod Gass, a project manager with the MRA. "The source of the electrical leakage was unknown until recently when Jackson Contractor Group, the bridge construction contractor, and Jacobson Electric identified the source of the leakage and presented a solution to Parks."

The proposed remedy, which is to install ground fault circuit interruption protection to the deck heating electrical system, is a requirement of the National Electric Code for fixed outdoor electric and snowmelting equipment.

"Somehow, through the complex chain of contractor/subcontractor/supplier designs and shop-drawing submittals to the city, this requirement was omitted in shop-drawing reviews and was not picked up on and so it wasn't enforced during electrical inspection," Gass explained. "Since the installation of GFCI protection would have been included in the cost of the MRA construction contract as a code requirement, (MRA staff) believes it is appropriate to incur that expense now in order to meet code and alleviate a potential public safety issue."

The bridge was built starting in 2016 using $4.2 million in Tax Increment Financing. City, county and state officials wanted a safe passage for bikers and pedestrians on the Bitterroot pedestrian and bike path, which connects Lolo and points further south all the way to downtown Missoula. City counts have shown that there are about 180 average daily trips over the bridge, which crosses the busy Reserve Street that sees over 43,000 vehicle trips every day.

Crews from Jackson Contractor Group built the bridge using a heated, fiber-reinforced polymer material. There are heated coils in the bridge that are supposed to prevent ice and snow from building up over the winter months, and a drainage system keeps the water off. It was one of the first heated FRP bridges in the country when it was built.

However, in 2020, the MRA's board approved spending $30,000 on a different fix for the heating system, because it was malfunctioning in very cold weather.

"Being the first of its kind, the city and MRA have worked out some bugs in the operation of the heated deck," Gass explained.

David Selvage, the city's parks services and systems superintendent, said his department is responsible for maintenance costs associated with the bridge.

"This is a complicated system and we've had challenges with the fiber reinforced panel contractor who should have known some of these things," Selvage told the board. "But like Tod said, it was a complicated project and it was missed. But we believe this will address some of the primary safety concerns with energy leakage."

He said the bridge has proven to be a valuable connection for the entire community and has stimulated business development in the area.

"I can't imagine 200 people trying to cross Reserve Street without accidents, delay," he said. "This creates an opportunity where we're already seeing growth around it. Plus we're saving 200 people from having to try to run across that road. It's clearly a valuable connection and it will just continue as Missoula grows."

Mayor Jordan Hess said 200 people pushing a button on Reserve every day would have had a negative economic impact over the last five years.

Board member Tasha Jones said the fast-growing Linda Vista neighborhood can connect to the downtown area by crossing Highway 93 and then using the bridge.

"It's my understanding that we have a system that's very valuable but not operable in its current state," she said. "I support this because we have a valuable asset that we're not able to operate currently. And in addition to that, we're having to incur added expense to maintain a usable and used connection in our community, so this is a bit of a no-brainer for me."

The bridge has been controversial since it was planned and built, as conservative elected officials like former city council member Adam Hertz criticized it as an example of wasteful spending. City leaders like late Mayor John Engen defended the bridge as a valuable way for people on bikes and on foot to get from downtown and central Missoula to Fort Missoula Regional Park or to the Bitterroot Valley and vice-versa.

Board member Karl Englund, having been on the board for a long time, is well aware of the criticism the bridge has received and addressed how it was planned and built.

"I just want to make sure we're clear and take this opportunity to tell anyone who's listening that what happened was the city had its trail system and the Montana Department of Transportation, when they rebuilt Lolo to Hamilton, put in the trail system so there was this missing link connecting," Englund explained. "The county was able to figure out that they could build that missing link."

In 2009, when the county got shovel-ready stimulus money to build a connection, the connection into the city trail system was a pedestrian traffic light.

"And we got requests from people to see if we could figure out something safer," Englund said. "So we had several public meetings where we researched that, where we heard from bridge and tunnel, safety, traffic, all kinds of people, before we came up with the idea that we could afford to build a bridge."

Englund said the project was approved at public meetings by the county commissioners and the Missoula City Council and the Montana Department of Transportation.

"While it was an Urban Renewal District III, or city project, it was really the work of the city and county and state," Englund said. "Any one of them could have stepped in and said 'no we're not going to do this.' Every now and again we hear complaints about the bridge."

Englund reiterated that the public was invited to participate at every step in the bridge's planning process.

"This was no secretive process that got us to the point where we could build a bridge," he said.

Missoula Redevelopment Agency director Ellen Buchanan also said the bridge provides access to parks for residents around the structure.

"Another thing that's often missed when we look at this bridge is we have a couple neighborhoods on the east side of the bridge that are underserved with park land and this provides access to Fort Missoula Regional Park," Buchanan said.

Gass noted that an extensive feasibility study was conducted before the bridge was built and officials involved decided that it was much more cost-effective than an underground tunnel.

The $4.7 million in Tax Increment Financing was funded by a 25-year bond and is being paid back in part through the increase in property taxes spurred from the South Crossing development that started in 2013 with construction of Cabela’s and Kohl’s.