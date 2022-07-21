MRA OKs funding to convert downtown streets to two-way traffic

A long-planned but highly complex effort to convert two of Missoula’s major downtown streets from one-way to two-way traffic got a big boost in public funding on Thursday.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners voted unanimously to commit $233,563 in Tax Increment Financing for design work to figure out how to convert Front and Main streets to two-way traffic. Essentially, the money is for a “scope change and amendment” to the original contract the city has signed with a local engineering firm.

The entire project is estimated to cost between $8 million and $9 million, and some of the planning funds will come from three Urban Renewal Districts that encompass portions of the downtown area. The agency has the discretion to use new property taxes in those districts generated by new development. To pay for the entire project, the city will have to use a combination of sources, including federal infrastructure funds. No exact timeline on the project is set in place yet because the designs aren’t completed.

"The conversion of Front and Main streets to two-way circulation has been a top priority in both of the Downtown Master Plans,” explained MRA director Ellen Buchanan. “Both master plans acknowledged the importance of accommodating multiple modes of travel throughout downtown with an emphasis on bicycles, pedestrians and transit."

The protected bike lanes on the north portion of Higgins were a direct result of the recommendations in the 2009 plan, she noted.

Buchanan said the community has wanted to convert the streets for decades. One-way streets are confusing to drivers and pedestrians, especially those who aren’t local, and cause crashes and numerous safety concerns.

“Frankly, one-way streets were designed in the days of urban flight when people worked downtown and the goal in life was to get outta downtown as fast as they could at 5 o’clock in the afternoon, so you did one-way streets,” Buchanan said. “Since then, cities have been struggling with how do we go back to two-way streets and how they work best.”

Buchanan said it’s been complicated for planners to figure out how to get enough bike lanes on the streets without eliminating parking, which most businesses downtown won’t tolerate.

She said a good compromise so far has been to put protected one-way bike lanes on Front and Main, so that cyclists would be traveling in only one direction on each street. There’s no perfect solution to accommodating bike traffic, parking, drivers and businesses, she noted.

“It has been a challenge, because like every existing street we’re trying to put a size-10 foot in a size-5 shoe and somebody’s gonna lose a toe somewhere,” Buchanan said. “So we keep having these ‘duke it out’ meetings where everybody sits around and gets their interests on the table and we find where the compromises are and we’ve done that on this project.”

The scope change approved Thursday means that the original plans have been changed. Now, the protected bike lanes will no longer be on Broadway, but will be on Front and Main streets.

Buchanan said that city officials are anticipating major redevelopment of the Riverfront Triangle in the future, so they have to ensure roads in that area can handle additional traffic.

“We now have a different group of developers who seem to have a pretty strong interest in developing the property,” Buchanan explained.

There will be a virtual traffic simulation produced to show all the different interested parties how things will work, and that will be posted on EngageMissoula.com in the near future.

Planners on the conversion project also have to ensure there’s adequate planning for the residents of the Kiwanis Park neighborhood, because one road that leads into that neighborhood is privately owned, and the owner is not receptive to changing it.

Buchanan said that a plan to redesign Higgins Avenue south of the river is well underway with a lot of public input. Most people want to have three lanes of traffic with protected bike lanes while maintaining on-street parking. Mountain Line, the free public bus system in Missoula, is also focusing transit on Front Street and has put several stops in the area.

“It is exciting to realize that the Front and Main project has really become the spine that knits several important downtown projects together in a cohesive way,” Buchanan wrote in a memo to the agency’s board. “The increase in scope needed to get this done correctly is not inexpensive but staff is confident that it is necessary if we want to maximize our investments in downtown."

She said the current plan should improve traffic flow downtown.

"The revised project now provides excellent east/west bicycle facilities (currently nonexistent), significant investment in the eastern part of downtown which saw limited investment when it was part of Urban Renewal District I, facilitation of development of the Riverfront Triangle and enhancements which will benefit our riverfront parks and trails," she wrote.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reviewing the plans as well. Buchanan also said there may have to be a traffic signal installed at the intersection of Madison and Front streets.

"I think there are a lot of good things in this ask and I'm glad we're adding them to the scope of service here," said board member Ruth Reineking.