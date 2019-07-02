MILLTOWN — It would take 28 steel shafts, each more than 70 feet long, drilled into bedrock at two railroad bridge piers to offset the increased velocity of the Blackfoot River should two decommissioned interstate highway piers be removed below.
The former Interstate 90 piers occupy much of the river channel just above the confluence with the Clark Fork River and “are acting very much like a dam within the river right now,” Dwane Kailey of the Montana Department of Transportation said Monday via teleconference with Missoula County commissioners.
Ross Lane, chief communications officer for the bridge’s operator, Montana Rail Link, said each of the shafts would be 3 feet in diameter, according to conceptual plans from a “well-known and respected railroad bridge engineering firm” hired by the Missoula-based railroad company.
The plans also call for concrete collars to connect the new shafts to the piers, and retaining walls added around the bridge abutments. Lane said two more spans would have to be added to each end of the bridge “in order to mitigate scour near the abutments.”
The price tag: $17 million, for which the state would be on the hook should MDT proceed with its years-old plan to eliminate the river impediments. The Department of Transportation is in the second year of a project to rebuild both I-90 Blackfoot bridges, with substructure support coming from the banks rather than the middle of the river.
Kailey said $17 million, or even half that amount, is beyond MDT’s means. It alone surpasses the $15 million to replace the interstate bridges.
Options are being explored by a committee of federal and state agencies.
One idea, Kailey told commissioners, is “through either only partial removal, maybe removing one of the piers, and/or building some sort of a check structure” between bridges to slow the flow.
If the cost of mitigation is reasonable, MDT is on board with it, he added.
"However, one of the challenges we're going to have is we're a transportation agency charged with operating highways, for the most part," Kailey said. "We do not have the means, men or mechanism to maintain some sort of hydraulic structure in the middle of a river."
A "sponsor" is being sought to provide long-term maintenance should the substory structure be approved.
"We are open to any permanent and maintainable solution to mitigate the scouring effect," MRL's Lane said, adding that if a temporary solution were to fail, the damage to the railroad bridge would be catastrophic.
"MRL would have no alternative ways to move traffic, effectively shutting down the railroad until a new bridge could be built."
Scour velocity is a crucial consideration for a railroad bridge. Used to be, there was almost none at the Blackfoot River span. It was built in 1907 on a reservoir, after the soon-to-be operating Milltown Dam below had already backed up water beyond the Northern Pacific bridge.
“In 2008, as part of the Milltown Dam removal, MRL placed riprap to mitigate scour around the bridge piers and abutments based on a scour velocity of approximately 8 feet per second,” Lane said in an email Monday evening.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funded mitigation of the railroad's and other bridges, and oversaw construction of the larger I-90 piers. The EPA maintains those were proper solutions and, according to Kailey, it isn't interested in spending further time and money on the problem.
If the piers were to be removed with no further measures taken, scour velocity would jump to 15 to 18 feet per second by MDT's reckoning and to more than 17 feet by Rail Link’s.
Both say more riprap is not an acceptable solution. And Rail Link and state engineers agree that the double-track railroad bridge that sometimes accommodates two trains simultaneously would put the bridge in dire straits, requiring some kind of fix for what Lane called such “enormous forces.”
Neither Kailey or Lane was comfortable releasing the name of the bridge firm the railroad hired, but Kailey said it's a main consultant for his department as well. He doesn’t dispute Rail Link’s $17 million plan, or the engineering behind it.
“Once we remove the piers, once we get into a high flow — and we’ve based the model on a 100-year flow — what will happen is it will scour out those (railroad) piers down to the bedrock and it will take them out, essentially wrecking their structure,” he said. “That’s the worse-case scenario.”
In the eyes of the state, including Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the I-90 piers in the river channel pose a threat not only to fish passage and recreation opportunities but to the long-term stability of the new bridges, which are braced on the river banks by steel and concrete pillars.
“We shared the community’s concern and desire with removing those piers, widening the channel and ultimately restoring the Blackfoot River back to a more natural state, and we developed our project that way,” Kailey told the county commissioners. “However, once we got under construction, we were doing some work on hydraulics and we got contacted by MRL, and they raised some concerns on our project.”
The transportation department went into the I-90 bridge project knowing that MRL had done protection work on its bridge before dam removal.
“What we were not aware of,” Kailey said, “was to the level that mitigation was done.”
It wasn’t until late last year that they learned the riprap wasn’t enough to withstand removal of the giant piers from the river channel, and it wasn't until this spring that MDT announced a halt to plans to remove the piers.
"I will tell you that I'm absolutely saddened by where we're at, and I want to get anybody and everybody at the table that I can get," Kailey said. "I'm just hoping that the more minds we have the more opportunity that we have for finding a viable solution."
Meanwhile, train traffic on Montana Rail Link’s system across southern Montana has more than doubled since 2011. It averages more than 24 trains a day, and Lane said there have been a number of days this year when 30 or more trains have crossed it in both directions.