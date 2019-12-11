Few academic honors are as competitive as the Schwarzman Scholarship.
This year, 4,700 students applied for the award. Just 145 made the cut — including Garrett Leach of Missoula.
Reached by phone Monday, the Hellgate High School alum and 2018 Montana State University graduate said his selection came as a bit of a shock. “Anytime you’re going for a competitive award like this, there’s definitely a considerable amount of surprise when it works out in your favor,” he said.
Established by Blackstone CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman and launched in 2016, the Schwarzman Scholarship aims to give top college students a chance to study in China, funding a one-year master's degree at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
Leach has been cultivating an interest in China since taking a Mandarin class during his senior year at Hellgate. He studied finance at MSU — where he also served as a student government senator and president — and currently works at the Princeton, New Jersey, office of investment firm BlackRock. These experiences gave him an appreciation for China’s growing role in the global economy.
“China’s such an interesting country and has such far-reaching implications,” he said. “It’s a place I want to better understand, and that motivated me to apply for this scholarship.
“By far the most challenging part (of the application process) was the interview,” he said. “We gathered in New York City and interviewed in front of a panel of exceptional leaders in business and government and media. … It was a challenging experience, but one that allowed me to give a perspective on who I am and what my goals were in the future.”
While he’s going abroad next year, Leach ultimately plans to return to Montana, where farmers and ranchers have a personal stake in China’s growing economy.
“I’m definitely interested in how the country and its economic rise is going to affect smaller communities and economies like Montana,” he said, explaining that he hopes this degree program will enable him to bring business expertise and investment to the Treasure State.
Ilse-Mari Lee, dean of the MSU Honors College who mentors students applying for major scholarships, thinks he’s well-prepared for that goal.
“Garrett will bring our state’s perspective to bear within the international community of Schwarzman scholars, and will be an outstanding ambassador of our institution, state and nation,” a press release quoted her as saying.
Leach is the second MSU student, and the first originally from Montana, to receive the Schwarzman Scholarship. Future applicants, he said, should focus on what makes them unique.
“I would say, first and foremost, be yourself,” he said when asked what advice he had for future applicants. “They’re looking for authentic stories.”