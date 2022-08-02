MSU receives grant to offer health care services in rural and tribal communities

Rural and tribal communities across Montana will get quality medical, dental and behavioral health services for children through a $3.9 million grant to Montana State University's nursing college.

Laura Larsson, nursing professor who is leading the grant, said the opportunity will strengthen the diversity, education and skills of the nursing workforce and enhance culturally-sensitive care in rural and tribal communities.

The four-year grant began July 1 and was offered through the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration, a federal agency devoted to improving health care services and outcomes for underserved people. More than 600 students are expected to participate in the program, according to a news release.

The grant specifically funds the Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention-Mobile Health Training Program, which allows nursing students and community health providers to offer care through transportable clinics in five communities.

The MSU nursing college has five campuses. The Billings campus will partner with the Crow Nation, the Bozeman campus will partner with the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, its Great Falls campus will partner with the Blackfeet Nation, the Missoula campus will partner with Ravalli County and the Kalispell campus will partner with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Larsson said there will be 15 transportable clinics this year. When students and faculty come to the communities, they are hosted in classrooms, cafeterias or other public areas. At the clinics, nursing students, under the supervision of MSU faculty and in collaboration with community partners, will complete health screenings, including height and weight measurements, vision, hearing, blood pressure, immunizations and behavioral health assessments, among other things.

MSU hopes to eventually establish a perinatal mobile clinic, where students could provide care before and after childbirth. Obstetric care, especially specialized care, is limited in rural communities. On reservations in Montana, it’s nearly nonexistent.

Larsson said the program facilitates “a lovely give and take” between the school and the communities it serves.

Many tribal and rural communities value Head Start programs, which provide children with education, health and social services. Head Start is federally funded, and, according to Larsson, it's “fiercely regulated.”

Head start programs, for example, require that every child needs a head-to-toe physical within the first 45 days of school.

“That doesn’t sound like a big deal if you’re in Billings, Missoula or Bozeman,” Larsson said. “But if you’re in a community without enough providers, that becomes a really difficult task. … It’s not that Indian Health Service doctors aren’t trying; it’s just that there aren’t enough of them.”

Indian Health Service is the federal agency responsible for providing health care for all federally recognized tribes. The agency has long been criticized as underfunded, and a recent report revealed past funding for the agency addressed an estimated 48.6% of the health care needs for the population it serves.

Larsson said it’s clear that communities appreciate the services.

“We’re doing sports physicals with the Lame Deer Public Schools and Busby tribal school today,” Larsson said on Monday. “All of the appointments are full. It’s been an overwhelming community response.”

With this grant, MSU will expand its training related to social determinants of health, like the economic and social conditions that influence a person’s health. Students will also receive multicultural education before working at the clinics.

“The benefit to the students is equal to the benefit to the communities,” Larsson said in a statement. “… It enables students to get out of their comfort zone and out of population centers where the campuses are and meet the health care needs of Montana.”