MSU to host free online mathematics competitions for high school students

BOZEMAN — High school students across the state of Montana are invited to register for free mathematics contests set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Both contests are hosted by Montana State University and will be held virtually.

The American Mathematics Competition 10 and 12 contests, hosted by the Science Math Resource Center in MSU’s College of Education, Health and Human Development, are part of the American Mathematics Competition series developed by the Mathematical Association of America. The series provides an opportunity for students to develop positive attitudes toward analytical thinking and mathematics that can assist in future careers. Students apply classroom skills to problem-solving challenges in a competitive atmosphere.

The American Mathematics Competition 10 exam covers the high school curriculum through grade 10. American Mathematics Competition 12 covers the high school curriculum, including trigonometry, advanced algebra and advanced geometry, but excluding calculus. Both are 25-question, 75-minute tests.