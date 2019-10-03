The Montana DECA organization announced Thursday it has suspended a Sentinel High School teacher pending the results of an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.
The Missoulian on Tuesday published a story on allegations the teacher, who leads the Sentinel DECA chapter, sexually abused former student Dylan Haggart at the teacher's home in 2015. Haggart has agreed to the Missoulian's use of his name.
The teacher has been removed from campus pending the school's investigation. Haggart has also spoken with Missoula police detectives. The teacher has not been charged with a crime related to the allegations, and the Missoulian is not naming him.
"This teacher, who was selected by the school to lead the Sentinel DECA chapter, has also been suspended from his DECA responsibilities by the Montana DECA Board of Directors, pending the result of the school district's investigation," said an email from the state director's office. "Montana DECA takes the allegations very seriously and fully supports the full and fair investigation of these matters."
The state DECA office learned of the teacher's placement on administrative leave from recently published reports.
John Stiles, director of Montana DECA, could not be reached by phone Thursday while he was in Virginia for DECA Board of Directors business, according to an out-of-the-office emailed response.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Haggart said he was pleased to see further steps taken to prevent the teacher from coming in contact with other students while the investigation is ongoing.
"I think it's great that everybody who was a part of DECA across Montana knows this guy is under investigation, because he was involved with so many people," Haggart said Thursday.
John Smith, an attorney representing the teacher, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Thursday morning.
This story will be updated.