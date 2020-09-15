MT DOJ IDs man deceased in standoff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Department of Justice on Tuesday identified the man who allegedly held a woman against her will and held out in a standoff against police for nearly 12 hours as Pedro Luis Cruz, Jr.

Cruz was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the home on the 2900 block of Fleet Street at 6:30 a.m. Sunday by the Missoula Police Department's SWAT unit. He was 31. Law enforcement had been called to the home roughly 12 hours earlier for a report of a man holding a woman against her will under threat of a firearm, Missoula police said Sunday.

At some point, the woman was able to leave the home; police then breached the residence through a crawl space and found Cruz's body.

The Montana Department of Justice has taken over the investigation. Spokesman John Barnes said Tuesday the investigation is ongoing.

