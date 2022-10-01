MT Hwy 1 to close in Flint Creek Pass area

Montana Highway 1 through Flint Creek Pass is anticipated to be closed form Oct. 10-14. This closure will allow the Montana Department of Transportation and their contracting partner, Hi-Tech Rockfall Construction, to remove large potentially hazardous rocks from the area.

This is a full closure of the highway and there will be no thru-traffic for this five-day period. The highway will close at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 and is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

There are no feasible detour routes around the construction work zone. MDT recommends motorists use Interstate 90 between Philipsburg and Anaconda during the closure.

The project area begins just north of Georgetown Lake Road and extends north on MT 1 for approximately 1 mile. The contractor will repair or replace existing rockfall mitigation structures and remove potentially hazardous unstable rock material as part of the project.

MDT maintains rockfall mitigation structures such as fences, barriers and netting to help keep motorists safer while traveling on Montana's many roads and highways. MDT is performing this proactive rockfall mitigation work called "rock scaling" to help keep rocks off the highway.

The existing rockfall mitigation structures were installed in 2008.

MDT is coordinating with the Philipsburg School District and emergency responders throughout constructions. Emergency responders and the school have plans developed to continue to provide services during the road closure.

To stay informed about construction activities, sign up to receive updates or visit 511.mt.net. To sign up for construction email updates, text SLOPE to 22828. To sign up for text message updates, text SLOPE to 866-434-0866.