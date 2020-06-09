MT lawmaker: 'Mask-wearing is a hoax to push gov't compliance'

"The information we're seeing from regions where masks are being required is showing significant, 50% to 80%, reductions in the transmissibility of the virus, and that is significant," MacDonald said. "I'm afraid if we're talking about living with the virus for another year and a half or more, and if we want to talk about functioning as the legislative branch at the highest possible level, it's going to necessitate figuring out that we do need to wear masks not just to protect ourselves but our loved ones and our staff and colleagues. So I would urge us to have a consistent policy and urge us to require masks for any in-person meetings of the legislative committees."