MT lawmaker: 'Mask-wearing is a hoax to push gov't compliance'

A state lawmaker told colleagues in the Montana Legislature on Tuesday that he believes "mask wearing is a hoax to push government compliance."
State Sen. Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, made the comments during a Legislative Council meeting to discuss the plan for continuity of government guidance for interim committees. Rep. Kim Abbot, D-Helena, made a motion that would have required everyone entering the Capitol building to wear masks for health and safety reasons during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas, who was the majority leader of the Senate in 2019, had advocated on the Zoom call that lawmakers get tested before going to in-person meetings. But he said he didn't think masks were necessary.
"With all due respect to everybody, in my experience watching mask-wearing, it's a hoax to push government compliance more than it is anything effective at preventing disease," he said. "If you're in a nursing home, you wear a very secure medical mask. That works. Out in the public, this stuff has nothing to do with controlling this virus. Just my opinion. I ain’t wearing a mask and I am gonna go to the next meeting I can take in."
The council then took a roll-call vote, which failed on a 6-6 tie. Democrats voted in the affirmative and Republicans voted against the motion.
Sen. JP Pomnichowski, D-Bozeman, and Sen. Margie MacDonald, D-Billings, both had advocated for the mask requirement with Abbot.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed at least 113,000 people in the United States, including at least 18 people in Montana.
"The information we're seeing from regions where masks are being required is showing significant, 50% to 80%, reductions in the transmissibility of the virus, and that is significant," MacDonald said. "I'm afraid if we're talking about living with the virus for another year and a half or more, and if we want to talk about functioning as the legislative branch at the highest possible level, it's going to necessitate figuring out that we do need to wear masks not just to protect ourselves but our loved ones and our staff and colleagues. So I would urge us to have a consistent policy and urge us to require masks for any in-person meetings of the legislative committees."
Pomnichowski said she was concerned about liability.
"The duration of meetings, most of the literature I've been seeing now shows it's most easily transmitted in closed spaces and in proximity to others," she said. "There's now some discussion that six feet is not enough. It's really the viral load over time. I just wonder about our liability to our members and public in asking them to gather at a certain place and time."
Thomas responded by saying he thought testing was more important.
"Because that counts," he said."Wearing a mask is extraordinarily secondary to being tested. If somebody tested relatively lately before a meeting, there's no reason for them to wear a mask for example. So I'd hope we'd look into that and get wired so people can get tested if they're going to Helena."
But Pomnichowski pushed back on that.
"Testing is a snapshot in time," she said. "You can test negative one day and within a week become exposed and become a carrier, and if you're not tested again you become a virus carrier. Testing is important, but so is mask-wearing. If you test negative, it's great, but wearing a mask even so keeps you from then getting the virus. The protocol for mask-wearing is protective of all participants. That is what we should do."
In a phone call with the Missoulian, Thomas said he thinks there are scenarios where wearing a mask is appropriate.
"I do think these facemasks are important in the healthcare industry," he said. "Good masks that are properly worn are very valuable, but outside of that, we're wearing all kinds of different masks, and they're not tight, and it's not going to control anything. They're more to show people are complying with the government than they are for controlling any real spread of coronavirus."
Thomas noted that he sees people walking around with their noses sticking out from masks, and he also noted that people are gathering in restaurants and other places without masks.
Thomas said the Legislature and Montana "needs to start stepping forward towards meeting in person." He said he has a family member who would would most likely die if they caught the virus, but Thomas said that person came to a family function and everyone practiced social distancing.
"A little common sense on our part went a long way, and we had a good time," he said.
Senate president Scott Sales, R-Bozeman, said Montana has a relatively low case count after he voted against requiring masks.
"I believe in personal responsibility," he said. "And if a person is feeling ill, they shouldn't go to the Capitol or anywhere else. They should stay home. And for those that want to wear a mask, then by all means do so. If you feel that is the solution or if it protects you from potential sickness, then go ahead and wear a mask."
According to the Centers for Disease Control website, "a cloth face covering may not protect the wearer, but it may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others."
Earlier this month, staff at the nonprofit Home Resource supply store in Missoula started keeping track of all the insults they've received for requiring customers to wear masks.
MacDonald said that although she feels like lawmakers can get more done with in-person meetings, after the vote she decided that she'd rather continue with virtual meetings for now.
"In light of the decision we just made, if it allowed members to come without masks then subjected our staff to a much higher exposure to the virus, I couldn't in good conscious convene a meeting without masks," she said. "I don't see us being able to, in justice to the staff and public, be holding meetings in person. It doesn't seem like a socially responsible or responsible way for us to be going forward."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.