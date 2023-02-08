Just minutes after nearly two dozen Montana lawmakers stood to acknowledge that they are themselves landlords and may have a financial interest at stake, a bill that would give landlords more powers to terminate leases faster and recover rents from tenants passed a second reading in the Montana House of Representatives 60-40 on Wednesday.

Sponsored by Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, HB 282 would revise rental laws. It would allow a landlord to issue a 24-hour “notice to correct” or obtain immediate injunctive relief to compel access to a unit if a tenant refuses to allow lawful access or replaces a lock. If the 24-hour notice to correct is not remedied, the landlord would be able to issue a three-day notice to terminate the rental agreement.

Galloway, a landlord himself, said it would "alleviate stress on the rental market and on the judicial system."

"Let's say you got a grow farm in an apartment next door to somebody else," he said. "Do you really want to be 14 days in satisfying those other folks that could be in danger or the damage that could be done?"

Two Missoula Democrats, Rep. Marilyn Marler and Rep. Zooey Zephyr, urged their colleagues to vote "no."

Zephyr said 24 hours is not nearly enough time for a busy tenant to gather information on their rights and that a group of women she knew had to change the lock after an armed intrusion.

Marler, who was a landlord for 20 years, said the bill is "just not fair."

Rep. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, said many of his constituents are low-wage service industry workers who rent and don't have time to watch the Legislature. He also was against the bill.

"Service workers, who are their lobbyists?" he asked. "It's us. They're not going to pay attention to us. They're depending on fairness and good representation, so I'd just ask you to think carefully on this."