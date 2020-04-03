MT National Guard starts screenings at Missoula

A mere eight people got off a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Missoula on Friday morning — and the Montana National Guard was waiting for them.
Gov. Steve Bullock had deployed them here and to other airports and train stations across Montana in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. According to Lt. Gunner Boose, a total of 73 personnel have been deployed, 12 of them in Missoula.
“The whole thing is Montanans helping other Montanans stay safe,” Boose said before the flight arrived. “We’re assisting the Department of Health to collect temperatures voluntarily and screen for potential symptoms.”
Guard members Elizabeth Smith and Denton Rone, both wearing surgical masks, were waiting at a table just outside the airport’s secure area. When the few passengers and crew walked through the revolving doors, they tapped a thermometer to each new arrival’s forehead to check for a fever — one of COVID-19’s main symptoms.
If they tested positive, they would be directed into a separate room and put in touch with a healthcare provider. That wasn’t necessary for any of Friday morning’s arrivals.
The spread of screenings and travel restrictions have raised some concerns about civil liberties in recent weeks, but Lt. Boose said that travelers could refuse a screening if they wanted.
In an email, Brooke Swaney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana wrote that “use of emergency powers in this pandemic can be legitimate for measures grounded in science and public health and when consistent with the need to protect the health, safety, and civil liberties of us all ...The ACLU will be watching closely to make sure any use of emergency powers in response to the pandemic is grounded in science and public health, not politics or discrimination.”
The passengers arriving on Friday didn't seem to mind. "It's probably not a bad idea," said Jim Carlson after his screening. Steve Carnaeo, wearing a protective mask as he left the terminal, also considered the measure a smart move.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “They’re not doing it in any big airports that I’ve seen.”
Photos: Montana National Guard begins health checks at airports
National Guard
National Guard
National Guard
National Guard
National Guard
National Guard
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers
Montana National Guard in Missoula
Montana National Guard in Missoula
Montana National Guard in Missoula
Montana National Guard in Missoula
Montana Guard troops screen passengers
Montana Guard troops screen passengers
Montana Guard troops screen passengers
Montana Guard troops screen passengers
Montana Guard troops screen passengers
Montana Guard troops screen passengers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.