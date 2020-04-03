MT National Guard starts screenings at Missoula

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A mere eight people got off a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Missoula on Friday morning — and the Montana National Guard was waiting for them.

Gov. Steve Bullock had deployed them here and to other airports and train stations across Montana in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. According to Lt. Gunner Boose, a total of 73 personnel have been deployed, 12 of them in Missoula.

“The whole thing is Montanans helping other Montanans stay safe,” Boose said before the flight arrived. “We’re assisting the Department of Health to collect temperatures voluntarily and screen for potential symptoms.”

Guard members Elizabeth Smith and Denton Rone, both wearing surgical masks, were waiting at a table just outside the airport’s secure area. When the few passengers and crew walked through the revolving doors, they tapped a thermometer to each new arrival’s forehead to check for a fever — one of COVID-19’s main symptoms.

If they tested positive, they would be directed into a separate room and put in touch with a healthcare provider. That wasn’t necessary for any of Friday morning’s arrivals.