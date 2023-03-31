Justices with the Montana Supreme Court gave University of Montana law students a front row seat to their process while hearing oral arguments in a case involving allegations that a photographer’s social media campaign harmed a Montana-based business.

Law students in blazers and business wear filled the auditorium at the George Dennison Theater, just south of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law, to hear lawyers' arguments and the justices’ subsequent questions. Associate professor Craig Cowie provided background about the case prior to the oral arguments.

“Normally, the court sits in Helena and although its proceedings are public, it can be hard for people to get there," Cowie said. "So it’s a great service they’re doing to our community by bringing their work here so that we can have the opportunity to see them in action.”

During oral arguments, the justices engage directly with counsel representing both parties, asking questions for clarity and to understand potential ramifications from their potential decision. The justices will not rule on the case for another few months.

The case heard on Friday was originally brought up in the 11th Judicial District court in Flathead County when Triple D Game Farm Inc. sued New York-based wildlife photographer Melissa Groo, alleging she harmed their business. Triple D Wildlife provides trained animal models for wildlife photography and other purposes, according to its website.

In 2020, a former employee at Triple D contacted Groo and alleged that the ranch was mistreating its animals. That person asked the photographer to help her shut the business down. Groo later used social media outside of Montana’s borders and “tagged” some Montana-based photographers in a Facebook comment encouraging them to sever business ties with Triple D.

The suit then transitioned to the state Supreme Court after Groo moved to dismiss, stating that the case didn’t have personal jurisdiction over her.

“That basically is asking the Montana Supreme Court to exercise its authority to … tell the (lower) courts that it should have dismissed the case against Mrs. Groo,” Cowie said. “That’s what’s at the heart of this case is a concept called personal jurisdiction.”

Groo’s attorney, David Cotner, argued that his client is an expert in the field of ethics when it comes to wildlife photography and that while she’s traveled to Montana a handful of times, she has no meaningful connection to the state.

Cotner read Groo's Facebook comment aloud: “I hope very much that those photographers and companies listed as holding future workshops there would cancel them immediately. It would be uncomfortable to continue to support this facility.” She then tagged 11 photographers and artists who were planning on holding workshops at Triple D, some of whom later canceled their business with the game farm.

During his retort, Kris McLean, representing Triple D, argued that Groo “wants to be and is a social media influencer.”

“That’s very important to her and we all know what that term means and she spends a lot of time using her expertise and her contacts in the wildlife photographer world trying to influence the folks in that same community,” McLean said. “That’s important when we look at her motivation for doing the conduct we have alleged in our complaint.”

He added that it is Groo’s focus to eradicate businesses like Triple D. The Kalispell-based property breeds its animals in captivity rather than catching them from the wild, he said.

Justice Ingrid Gustafson pressed about what the difference was between the Facebook comment and a review of a business published on the internet. McLean’s arguments differentiated internet reviews from Groo’s comment because she deliberately tagged individuals.

“We certainly can’t look at her location when she did the keystrokes to decide her jurisdiction, but what we look to under this court’s authority is her efforts to reach into Montana and impact Montana residents and Montana people,” McLean replied.

According to McLean, Groo’s messages had “the desired effect” and some clients canceled their contracts with Triple D.

Triple D Game Farm is operated by Jay and Kim Deist, who were present for the oral arguments at UM. It has been in operation since 1975.

In June 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited Triple D during a routine inspection that found that materials used to house animals on the property were unsafe and inadequate, and that water receptacles for several animals were not clean. The game farm denied these allegations and said that disgruntled former employees misappropriated animal medical records and caused the “improper or biased inspections” by the USDA.

In 2013 during another routine inspection by the USDA it was discovered that there was a juvenile tiger at Triple D that had been declawed, causing an “abnormal digit flop.”

“No wild or exotic carnivores may be declawed,” the USDA report states.