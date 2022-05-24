MUD executive director brings passion, innovation to the position

MUD's executive director has spearheaded the nonprofit’s recent strides in new workshops and opportunities for staff and community members.

Casey Valencia is the executive director at the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project (more commonly known as MUD), home to Missoula’s “tool library,” where locals can rent out any of roughly 2,700 tools.

Valencia took the director position about three years ago, but has been with MUD for seven years as a volunteer on the board of directors.

“I think sharing tools and skills with our community is really valuable,” Valencia said. “It’s such an important way to bring people together.”

Under Valencia’s leadership, MUD increased its number of women-led workshops, started a scholarship program, overhauled MUD’s website and helped staff grow their skill sets, Valencia’s nominator Rebekah McDonald said.

“Casey has approached the past two years with tremendous grace and found creative ways to keep MUD’s work alive,” McDonald said.

Valencia took over in July 2019, less than a year before COVID-19 hit.

“Just months after assuming the role, Casey was suddenly tasked with navigating the organization through a global pandemic,” McDonald added.

Growing up, Valencia had a teacher and carpenter for parents.

“(MUD) is a great reflection of how I was raised,” Valencia said. “I feel like at MUD I get to mix those two things together.”

Prior to joining MUD, Valencia served as an AmeriCorps team leader for Montana State Parks and as the AmeriCorps program coordinator for Montana Legal Services.

She moved to Missoula in 2014, and holds a master’s degree from UM in environmental studies with an emphasis on environmental education.

When asked what work that betters Missoula’s community means to her, Valencia said it’s about giving people an equal playing field.

“For us at MUD, that’s about getting tools into people’s hands so they can build something, fix something or help a neighbor,” she said. “It also gives people a chance to come together.”

