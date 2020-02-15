MUD tool sale — home of the $2 chainsaw

Chainsaws, pick axes and a wood chipper all found their way into shoppers’ hands during the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project’s first tool sale Saturday.
The sustainability focused nonprofit, which normally rents out its inventory to its nearly 500 members, hosted the event following weeks of reorganization that left hundreds of items available for purchase.
“This is our spring cleaning,” said MUD Executive Director Casey Valencia.
The sale began after a month-long process of holding lending hours just one day a week to catalog new inventory and add some renovations to its location across from MUD’s fellow nonprofit, and frequent collaborator, Home ReSource. Saturday’s event marked the start of MUD’s resuming normal business hours.
“We did a deep dive after a lot of new donations, so it was just a matter of separating and maintenance on those tools, making sure that the blades are sharp and batteries are charged,” Valencia said.
Although originally scheduled for only Saturday, the sale was extended into Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The nearly 40-year-old nonprofit also holds workshops centered on some of the more unique items that find their way into its inventory. A donation of a beekeeping suit, a smoker and beehive boxes led to the creation of a series, starting in January and running through May, which will end with MUD hosting its own hive on site.
“And it also turns out that Christian (Russell) and Jonathan (Peeblson), or two tool librarians also have a background in beekeeping, so it works out perfect,” Valencia said.
MUD also has workshops in composting and blacksmithing scheduled throughout the spring.
Along with individuals, MUD also has local businesses and nonprofits like Garden City Harvest, the YWCA and 1,000 City Gardens as members. Soil Cycle, a nonprofit focused on composting, picked up a decades-old wood chipper that one of MUD’s employees managed to restore the previous night.
“It was really an ugly, old mess of iron and steel, with these massive teeth,” said the head tool librarian Christian Russell, who has worked at MUD for a little over two months, but had been a member nearly a decade prior to that.
Russell said the prices on each tool are negotiable. Some of the fastest items to go Saturday were a ladder, leaf blowers and a floor jack capable of lifting a small house.
“I’ve been a member for about a year and a half, ever since I bought my first house,” said Michelle Barnum while tool librarian Park Hoeg gassed up a lawn mower that she wanted to take home.
During that year and a half, Barnum said she’s come to MUD to rent ladders, saw horses, plumbing tools and paint supplies. Because she regularly borrowed a lawn mower and weed whacker from the organization, she stopped by Saturday to see if she could leave owning them.
After the fourth tug on the starter rope, the lawn mower barked to life. After claiming it, Barnum immediately began browsing through the sale’s collection of weed whackers.
“I’ve been a member with these guys for about a year. I think it’s actually time for me to renew my membership,” said Megan Suddaby, holding a chainsaw in one hand while inspecting a leaf blower with the other.
Suddaby said the nonprofit’s membership, which has a sliding scale based on income, allowed her to refurbish her back yard. A tiller she rented made the soil ideal for a garden she planted last year. She left the sale with both the chainsaw and leaf blower, along with a push mower.
“And these all belong to me, since my boyfriend slept in,” she said.