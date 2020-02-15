MUD tool sale — home of the $2 chainsaw

“And it also turns out that Christian (Russell) and Jonathan (Peeblson), or two tool librarians also have a background in beekeeping, so it works out perfect,” Valencia said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

MUD also has workshops in composting and blacksmithing scheduled throughout the spring.

Along with individuals, MUD also has local businesses and nonprofits like Garden City Harvest, the YWCA and 1,000 City Gardens as members. Soil Cycle, a nonprofit focused on composting, picked up a decades-old wood chipper that one of MUD’s employees managed to restore the previous night.

“It was really an ugly, old mess of iron and steel, with these massive teeth,” said the head tool librarian Christian Russell, who has worked at MUD for a little over two months, but had been a member nearly a decade prior to that.

Russell said the prices on each tool are negotiable. Some of the fastest items to go Saturday were a ladder, leaf blowers and a floor jack capable of lifting a small house.

“I’ve been a member for about a year and a half, ever since I bought my first house,” said Michelle Barnum while tool librarian Park Hoeg gassed up a lawn mower that she wanted to take home.