Mudslides damage Monture trails north of Ovando

Heavy rains wrecked trail access to much of the Monture Creek vicinity south of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex on Monday.

The Lolo National Forest issued emergency closure orders for Monture Creek Trail No. 27 from Falls Creek to Limestone Pass. Debris flows damaged the Monture Campground as well as the nearby outfitter and guide camps, and parts of the Monture Creek between Spread and Bill creeks. No one was injured in the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mudslides also dumped sediment into Spread, Falls, Bill and Yellowjacket creeks. That silt discolored the mainstem Blackfoot River and reached into the Clark Fork River.

“This muddy water is expected to last several days and will begin to clear when the debris flow and channels stabilize,” Lolo spokeswoman Kate Jerman said on Wednesday. “As rain showers develop over the summer months, these discoloration events are expected to reoccur and movement of debris and water within the Rice Ridge burned area is common. The public is reminded to exercise caution when recreating in this area.”

Monday’s rainstorm hit places already destabilized by several recent forest fires combined with steep geography. Additional closure orders may come later this week after Forest Service personnel review the area.

For more information please call the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at 406-677-2233 or follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook at facebook.com/lolonationalforest.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.