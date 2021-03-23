Mules on the Oval: Pack string promotes UM summer courses

A pack train of mules trotting around the Oval caught the attention of students and administrators on the University of Montana campus Tuesday afternoon.
Donning parade saddles and a lighter-than-usual load of gear, the U.S. Forest Service Northern Region Pack Train visited campus as part of an event to promote UM’s summer course offerings, which include classes where students can work with the mules and even go on a five-day trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
UM sophomore Casey Denson is enrolled in the “Wilderness Policy and Packing” course this summer and will go on the trip to the “Bob” with the mules. A political science major, he said the course combines their interests in wilderness conservation and policy work.
“I would love to work with wilderness conservation and learn to write some policy, so this is the perfect merge of everything,” Denson said.
The string of mules is headquartered at the Ninemile Ranger Station outside Missoula, but they spend most of the summer carrying gear for the Forest Service on pack trips throughout Montana, Idaho and North Dakota.
“This string does a lot of the heavy packing for specialty items like gravel packing, lumber, water bars, all kinds of projects like that,” said Linda Johnson, natural resource specialist for the U.S. Forest Service. “A lot of it is supporting trails, which is really important for public access and maintaining backcountry facilities.”
The string spends most of its time in the Northern Region of the Forest Service in areas like Flathead National Forest, Lolo National Forest and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.
Renowned backcountry mule-packer Smoke Elser taught a packing class at UM for over 50 years and started the partnership with the university after a ranger at Ninemile took his class.
In 1980, he began teaching packing clinics through the Forest Service’s Ninemile Wildlands Training Center and is still involved with a board that decides where the pack will work.
“We don’t want it to be all in one forest,” Elser said. “We spread it across the state and into Idaho and North Dakota.”
The string assists ranger districts with only a couple stock, or none at all. Elser noted that stock are expensive, but the districts still have to haul heavy gear like doors for fire lookouts through vast areas of wilderness.
Johnson thinks it’s important for people to understand the critical role of stock, adding the summer courses offered at UM garner interest in working with stock that sometimes leads college students to work temporary seasonal jobs with the Forest Service, she said. Those positions can be an entry point for long-term careers with the agency.
Director of UM summer offerings Grace Gardner is excited for more students to be able to get in the field and access other in-person courses as more people get vaccinated, she said.
“Being able to go back in the Bob Marshall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and to do that as a student is just phenomenal,” Gardner said.
UM offers summer courses for pre-collegiate, college-level and non-degree-seeking students, and information on programming is available on the UM Summer website. Scholarships for the pack trip are made available by the Backcountry Horsemen of Montana, Montana Wilderness Association and UM’s Department of Political Science.