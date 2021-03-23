Mules on the Oval: Pack string promotes UM summer courses

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The string spends most of its time in the Northern Region of the Forest Service in areas like Flathead National Forest, Lolo National Forest and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

Renowned backcountry mule-packer Smoke Elser taught a packing class at UM for over 50 years and started the partnership with the university after a ranger at Ninemile took his class.

In 1980, he began teaching packing clinics through the Forest Service’s Ninemile Wildlands Training Center and is still involved with a board that decides where the pack will work.

“We don’t want it to be all in one forest,” Elser said. “We spread it across the state and into Idaho and North Dakota.”

The string assists ranger districts with only a couple stock, or none at all. Elser noted that stock are expensive, but the districts still have to haul heavy gear like doors for fire lookouts through vast areas of wilderness.

Johnson thinks it’s important for people to understand the critical role of stock, adding the summer courses offered at UM garner interest in working with stock that sometimes leads college students to work temporary seasonal jobs with the Forest Service, she said. Those positions can be an entry point for long-term careers with the agency.