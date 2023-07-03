Work wrapped up last month on the essential infrastructure components of an area that’s been billed as Missoula’s next great neighborhood.

Construction crews installed roads, sewer and gutter on three main thoroughfares that connect across the Sxwtpqyen Area in Missoula’s Ward 2, located six miles west of downtown along Mullan Road.

The city and county secured a $13-million federal grant for the project, which went toward building the “infrastructure backbone” of the Mullan region in order to entice developers to put down roots there. And so far, the plan is working.

According to Missoula Public Works Director Jeremy Keene, 1,128 housing units have been permitted there, with another 3,000 in the pipeline. In 2020 and 2021, Mullan-area building permits accounted for almost half of all the city’s issued permits. And with an estimated capacity for 6,000 units overall, development seems to be well on its way toward filling up the 2,000-acre neighborhood.

“I think we’ve seen a really good response from development and housing,” said Keene. “That’s pretty significant. That’s going to continue to be a busy area.”

He noted, of course, that the valve on housing pressure will be slow to open, even with the extensive lineup of developments penciled for the area.

“Those projects won’t happen overnight,” Keene said. “It’s important when we lead with public infrastructure because it really does influence where development occurs. That’s a good way to get results when we’re trying to manage growth.”

“There’s still work to do,” said Andrew Hagemeier, Missoula County senior planner. “There are still some key connections in the road grid that need to be funded.”

At this point, Mary Jane Boulevard reaches from Broadway to Mullan Road, George Elmer Drive connects Mullan to England Boulevard and England Boulevard goes east-west between Mary Jane and George Elmer. But the northern portion of George Elmer, plus sidewalks and bike trails, remain uncompleted.

Restoration of Grant Creek is also still on the project team’s to-do list.

And while city and county representatives are pleased with the infrastructure that’s gone into place, funding for the rest of the work could be elusive.

“All that infrastructure would’ve had to have been built piecemeal by the development community,” Hagemeier explained. “It’s really opened that area up to the type of development the community wants to see there.”

Shane Stack, Missoula County’s Public Works director, echoed his colleague, celebrating the central components of the area that are now complete. He said he’s grateful for the partnerships that have brought the project to fruition — including the intergovernmental work between the city and county, as well as the joined efforts of contractors Kiewit Corporation, DJ&A and their subcontractors.

"We're there," he said. "The infrastructure backbone has been completed."

Stack hopes the city and county are able to secure additional grant funding to fully complete the vision for the Sxwtpqyen area.

“We’re trying more grants,” Stack said. “I foresee us being competitive with future grant applications.”

The total project cost is estimated at $30 million.