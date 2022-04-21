Mullan BUILD: Partners break ground on 'Missoula's next great neighborhood'

The bright yellow of construction equipment and hard hats lit up an empty field with the promise of development Thursday afternoon at the groundbreaking of the Mullan BUILD project.

The first phase of the infrastructure project kicked off this month, two and a half years after the city secured a $13 million Federal Highway Administration Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant to develop the Mullan Road region west of Reserve Street and south of Broadway.

“We’re going to build Missoula’s next great neighborhood,” said Jeremy Keene, Public Works and Mobility director with the city of Missoula, at the event Thursday.

The plan for the Mullan BUILD project includes street improvements, utility installation and the possibility of new housing and recreational amenities.

The area was targeted for development in order to reduce congestion on Reserve Street, create jobs and free up land for commercial and residential uses.

In the first phase of the project, contractor Kiewit Corporation will construct three street connections between Broadway and Mullan Road. Construction is slated for 2022 and 2023.

Mary Jane Boulevard and England Boulevard will be completed, and the southern portion of George Elmer Drive will be extended from Mullan Road to England Boulevard.

New water and sewer mains will be installed on these roads as part of the build-out.

In the future, if funding is secured for further development, there are also plans to finish George Elmer Drive, add sidewalks and bike lanes and build a series of trails throughout the area.

Approximately 3,000 new housing units could be built in the area, with 240 new houses already proposed there.

Keene called the project the “backbone” of Missoula’s future growth.

Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Keene said the project has moved at “light speed.”

He and other stakeholders at the event Thursday praised the partnerships that led to securing the BUILD grant and bringing the Mullan development to life.

Representatives from the offices of Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines both spoke in support of the Mullan initiative Thursday.

Missoula County commissioner Josh Slotnick celebrated the opportunity to “invite federal partners to join us in creating this infrastructure.”

He said he is hopeful the Mullan project will be able to accommodate “the next big wave of Missoulians.”

“We’re going to be building a wonderful, planned, livable, equitable neighborhood,” said Missoula City Council member Jordan Hess.

But his fellow council member Mike Nugent, representing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, stressed the ongoing nature of the project. “The work really never ends,” Nugent said.

Partners on the project are applying for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant — the successor to the BUILD grant — to fund the rest of the hoped-for improvements in the area.

