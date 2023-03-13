With temperatures creeping upwards, roadwork is resuming on the Mullan BUILD project in Missoula's Sx͏ʷtpqyen area.

Construction will take place from March through June, weather permitting.

Missoula County received a $13 million federal BUILD grant to construct a new infrastructure network in the Mullan Road area. The federal grant, coupled with $8 million of local funding from the city and county, will support the first phase of the Mullan BUILD project construction.

In 2022, crews completed work on the northern and southern portions of Mary Jane Boulevard. In addition, crews added two roundabouts to Mullan Road at the intersections of George Elmer Drive and Mary Jane Boulevard. They also completed improvements at the north end of George Elmer Drive where the road intersects with England Boulevard.

Starting in the spring of 2023, BUILD project team members will return to complete the final touches on these roadways, such as chip sealing and painting. Crews will also complete the extension of England Boulevard that will connect Flynn Lane and George Elmer Drive.

"Most of the work on this first phase of the project was completed in 2022,” City of Missoula Public Works Director Jeremy Keene said in a press release. "Our team looks forward to wrapping up this phase and continues to work toward acquiring funding to address additional items in the area.”

Missoulians can anticipate construction occurring on Mary Jane Boulevard, George Elmer Drive and England Boulevard, as these are the initial priorities of the BUILD project.

Kiewit Corporation, the project’s contractor, will begin roadwork on the England Boulevard connection this month. Drivers will also notice utility work and roundabout lighting installation beginning along Mullan Road. Delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes can be anticipated when traveling throughout the project area from March to June, weather dependent.

“It’s exciting to see folks using the new connections on Mary Jane Boulevard and the roundabouts on Mullan,” said Kiewit contractor Michael George in a press release. “Over the next few months, our goal is to complete the England Boulevard section and dial in final tweaks on other existing roadways. We recognize the importance of keeping traffic moving in this busy area and will continue to make that a priority.”

Updates will be provided regularly on construction progress and anticipated delays. To receive updates, email becca@bigskypublicrelations.com.