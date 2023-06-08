The Mullan Road Conference returns to Missoula next week for the first time in nine years with a passel of new stories about the people who pioneered transportation across Montana.

The three-day event June 9-11 is made possible by grants from Humanities Montana and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, as well as a media grant from Missoula Community Access Television.

The 624-mile road was constructed under Lt. John Mullan’s direction in two separate sweeps, first in 1859-60 and then in 1861-62. In both cases Mullan wintered in western Montana, at Cantonment Jordan near DeBorgia and at Cantonment Wright at Milltown.

Topics of the conference this year include settlement patterns along the Mullan Road west of Missoula; two key people in the construction project — wagonmaster John Creighton and artist/interpreter Gustav Sohon; and important perspectives by the Salish and Kalispel people through whose ancestral homelands the road was built.

A Friday evening reception will be held at the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, also at Fort Missoula. Saturday’s speaker program and dinner is set for the Northern Rockies Heritage Center’s Heritage Hall at Fort Missoula. A Sunday bus tour will roughly follow the Mullan Road from eastern Mineral County through Missoula and east to Milltown, site of John Mullan’s winter camp in 1861-'62.

Special features this year include a pair of free pre-conference hikes, both starting at 1 p.m. on Friday. One will explore the presumed site of Mullan’s 1860 construction camp while building the “Big Side-Cut” above the Alberton Gorge and Point of Rocks west of Alberton. The other is east of Missoula near Turah, where hikers will walk a portion of Mullan’s “Three-Mile Grade” built in the spring of 1862.

Visit bonnermilltownhistory.org and the Mullan Road Conference Facebook page (MullanRoad2023) for details.