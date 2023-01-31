Multi-car pileup blocks I-90 near Drummond

Both east- and westbound lanes of I-90 just west of Drummond were blocked Tuesday due to a large wreck.
Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reported that a multi-car pileup on I-90 west near mile marker 144 was called in at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday.
Emergency teams were on-scene, and injuries were reported. An estimated reopening time was not provided.
Roads are ice-covered due to recent freezing temperatures, and officials are urging people to drive with caution.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today