 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Multi-car pileup blocks I-90 near Drummond

  • 0

Both east- and westbound lanes of I-90 just west of Drummond were blocked Tuesday due to a large wreck. 

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reported that a multi-car pileup on I-90 west near mile marker 144 was called in at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Emergency teams were on-scene, and injuries were reported. An estimated reopening time was not provided. 

Roads are ice-covered due to recent freezing temperatures, and officials are urging people to drive with caution. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denny's diner is done

Denny's diner is done

If you want to have a Grand Slam breakfast, you'll have to drive to Great Falls — Missoula's Denny's restaurant is no more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's the low down on the green comet set to light up the skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News