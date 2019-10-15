Five people were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 90 between Bonner and East Missoula, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
A silver SUV hatchback was still resting upside down on its hood as first responders swept debris off the westbound lane and got traffic moving again before 2 p.m. The second car, a silver sedan, had come to rest in the grass median, its front end demolished.
Trooper Rob Stauch said the first vehicle, the SUV, had slowed or stopped after striking an animal. The second car appeared to rear-end the first at a high rate of speed, causing the first vehicle to flip and turn into oncoming traffic.
The severity of the injuries were unknown while Stauch spoke with a reporter at the scene.
Earlier in the afternoon, passing lanes were blocked for both east- and westbound travel, and the Montana Department of Transportation noted delays were possible.
A Missoulian reporter and photographer are on the scene. This story will be updated.