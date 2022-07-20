Multifamily construction improves Missoula vacancy rate

Missoula’s housing crisis shows signs of waning with the apartment vacancy rate recently climbing to 2.9%.

That's according to Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors, a Missoula-based firm that tracks property and rental sales data.

This time last year, SterlingCRE researchers reported a 0.38% apartment vacancy rate.

A surge in multifamily construction has helped improve Missoula’s vacancy rate, said Sterling CRE Brand Marketing Director Sarah Knobel, and Missoula officials continue to fill the pipeline with additional housing opportunities.

Sterling CRE researchers believe the development pipeline shows potential for more than 250 new units to become available in Missoula County by the end of the year.

However, Knobel warned, Missoulians shouldn’t expect to see the vacancy rate translate into a sharp decline in rental prices.

“Rents are likely to soften as more product comes online,” said Knobel. "But there won't be immediate, drastic changes to rental rates."

Matt Mellott with Sterling CRE warned property owners to be thoughtful about rental prices as the vacancy rate goes up.

Property owners and managers shouldn’t continue to rely on low vacancy for setting prices, Mellott advised. He encouraged those determining rental prices to think competitively going forward.

More housing relief could be coming down the pike thanks to a proposed development in the Wye with the potential to add 480 residential units.

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board recommended the project, known as Riverside Industrial Major Subdivision, to the Missoula Board of County Commissioners Tuesday evening.

The 160-acre subdivision is located at 8247 Deschamps Lane.

The proposal includes residential, industrial and working-lands components.

A lack of water and sewer on the property threatens the development potential of the subdivision, but County Planner Matt Heimel said the developer plans to work towards developing additional infrastructure throughout the phased development of the project.

The deadline for work to commence on the residential phase of Riverside Industrial Major Subdivision is 2028.

One public commenter during the Planning Board’s Tuesday meeting raised a concern about traffic on Moccasin Lane being aggravated by the subdivision, and Planning Board Member Dori Gilels also asked questions about commercial amenities and public transportation at the site.

Despite these questions, the board unanimously supported a motion to recommend the development to the Missoula County Commissioners.

“It’d be nice to get that going sooner rather than later,” said Board Member Tung Pham, "but I think having this be phased allows that area to evolve and hopefully the infrastructure will catch up and we’ll be able to have some interesting housing opportunities out there."

At the Tuesday meeting, the Planning Board denied another subdivision proposal in the Target Range.

Creighton Appraisal PC requested eight residential lots and one utility lot located at the bend where Third Street West becomes Clements Road.

“This is a very difficult subdivision because it has a lot of issues,” said board member Dave Loomis.

One of the major issues associated with the Creighton Subdivision is the threat of erosion. Seven of the lots are anticipated to experience extensive damage and some of the lots could be completely lost to erosion due to regular flooding along the Clark Fork River.

Proposed solutions to the erosion concerns included protective setbacks and notifications to future homebuyers alerting them to the conditions present there, but the board felt those ideas didn’t adequately mitigate the erosion danger to the subdivision.

The Planning Board unanimously denied the subdivision.