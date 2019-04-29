Multiple agencies knocked down a structure fire Monday morning outside Missoula before it spread to a nearby home.
The Missoula Rural Fire District said crews were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Monday to an address near Big Flat Road west of town, and could see the thick black smoke before arriving on scene.
Crews arrived to find a shed, grass and tress all ablaze and rapidly approaching a house. The occupant of the home told MRFD she was taking a nap with her son when a neighbor knocked on the door to get them evacuated. A quick response and aggressive firefighting attack halted the flames before reaching the home, MRFD said.
Several thousand gallons of water were used to suppress the blaze, assistant fire chief Brent Christopherson said in a release Monday afternoon. Assisting agencies included Frenchtown Fire, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Missoula Emergency Services Inc.
Fire investigators with MRFD were still on scene Monday afternoon trying to determine the cause of the fire. No damage estimate had been determined at the time of the agency's release.