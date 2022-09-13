 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple fatalities reported in crash near the Wye

A head-on crash near the Wye on Tuesday morning took the lives of multiple people. 

Emergency teams responded to the collision on Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road shortly before 10 a.m. 

A westbound car drifted into eastbound traffic for unknown reasons and struck another car head-on, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper T.J. Templeton said. Multiple people lost their lives.

The two involved cars were both passenger cars, an Audi and Hyundai. Two people were transported with injuries, Templeton added. 

As of about 11 a.m., traffic was no longer delayed, according to a post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Deputies also assisted on scene. 

