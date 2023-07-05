Multiple people were rescued from the Clark Fork River near Turah on Monday with only minor injuries reported.

According to the Missoula Rural Fire District, personnel were dispatched at 3:32 p.m. Monday to an area of the Clark Fork River adjacent to Crystal Creek Road, about 8.25 miles southeast of downtown Missoula. Missoula Emergency Services also responded.

According to a statement on the incident distributed by Captain Jason Butler, "emergency responders discovered multiple victims located at various points on the riverbank and a nearby island." Rescue personnel were able to reach the people with an all-terrain vehicle and a rescue boat.

The statement on Monday's rescue didn't specify the circumstances about why the people needed to be rescued.

The agency encouraged people going around water to wear a properly fitting life jacket, be aware of water conditions, avoid alcohol consumption, be aware of their skill level and have a partner.

"Incidents like these serve as a critical reminder of the importance of river safety," the agency stated. "As the summer season invites many to enjoy water-related activities, it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety."