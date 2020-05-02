Multiple relief funds established for UM students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Students at the University of Montana who are struggling to pay bills or buy essential school supplies have a growing number of options available for emergency relief funding. In addition to federal funding for student relief, at least two additional funds have been built to help students meet their basic needs.

The most recent fund to pop up is one started by the faculty union, which has raised $20,000 to fund small grants to students that can be deployed quickly and with few requirements.

The University Faculty Association spokesperson and sociology professor Daisy Rooks said within the first week of announcing the fund, the union had already received 201 applications from students, and the board overseeing the fund, composed of retired faculty, would begin sorting out the first round of grants Friday, May 1.

“As faculty, we interact with students so much, and we hear about their emergency needs, even before this pandemic, and we’re thrilled to be able to do something positive and proactive for our students during this difficult time in their lives,” Rooks said. “They’re the reason why the university exists, so we’re doing what we can to support them as best we can.”