Multiple relief funds established for UM students

Students at the University of Montana who are struggling to pay bills or buy essential school supplies have a growing number of options available for emergency relief funding. In addition to federal funding for student relief, at least two additional funds have been built to help students meet their basic needs.
The most recent fund to pop up is one started by the faculty union, which has raised $20,000 to fund small grants to students that can be deployed quickly and with few requirements.
The University Faculty Association spokesperson and sociology professor Daisy Rooks said within the first week of announcing the fund, the union had already received 201 applications from students, and the board overseeing the fund, composed of retired faculty, would begin sorting out the first round of grants Friday, May 1.
“As faculty, we interact with students so much, and we hear about their emergency needs, even before this pandemic, and we’re thrilled to be able to do something positive and proactive for our students during this difficult time in their lives,” Rooks said. “They’re the reason why the university exists, so we’re doing what we can to support them as best we can.”
The grants, part of a national movement for faculty to help their students, are called Faculty and Students Together, or FAST grants, and only require the students to be enrolled at UM and to show a need for the funding. Students can’t use the funding toward tuition or school fees, but are able to apply for rent, internet access, food, transportation, healthcare and child care funding needs.
Rooks said the process of starting the program began when she heard about it at a conference in Philadelphia last year, well before the pandemic began, on the challenges modern students face. It came to fruition though only after the UFA received a $5,000 grant from Believe in Students, the organization that started the FAST program, to begin building a COVID-19 relief fund.
The grant was subsequently matched by the UFA itself, the President’s Office, and the Montana Federation of Professional Employees union. The fund is complementary to other new emergency funds on campus that have sprung up, with the agreement being that faculty and retired faculty should donate to the FAST fund, and all others should donate to the fund started by the UM Foundation.
Cindy Williams, the UM Foundation CEO, said the nonprofit supporting UM and its students had raised $52,114 by Friday, including contributions from 450 donors. One $10,000 donation came from the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust as part of a challenge for donors, which called on at least 200 people to donate in order to unlock the grant.
Despite so many people struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, Williams said she was inspired by the way people came together for students.
"It's so encouraging to see how people united to support students who can't afford essential needs like rent, food, and medical needs,and there are still additional students waiting to get support," Williams said. "I encourage anyone who's interested to go to our website."
The funds come in addition to money set aside for direct funding for students in the federal CARES Act. UM initially received $7,652,275, with at least half mandated to be awarded as emergency financial aid grants to students.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's office announced Friday that UM would receive an additional $377,984 from the CARES Act designated for universities who enroll a high number of low-income students.
